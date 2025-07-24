UConn Huskies Basketball Announces Major Scheduling News
With the 2025 college basketball season just around the corner, the UConn Huskies men's basketball team will have a loaded schedule in the early months of the season.
The Huskies announced earlier this offseason that the program will now have a home-and-home series with Arizona starting next season. This includes UConn hosting the Big 12 Conference powerhouse on Nov. 19, 2025, while the Wildcats will host the second game on Nov. 18, 2026 in Tucson.
The scheduling of this prime-time matchup should come as no surprise to fans, as head coach Dan Hurley told reporters back in March that he wanted to schedule an exciting home-and-home matchup for the months of November and December.
“We reach out to Kentucky. We reach out for Duke and Carolina, Kansas," Hurley told reporters before the program's second-round matchup against Florida in March. "We’re trying to schedule those exciting home and homes or neutral site events that just get people’s attention for college basketball November and December. Playing games like that, I think are just great for the sport, and we want to play them.”
In their first season with the Big 12 Conference, the Wildcats did not fail to disappoint, as head coach Tommy Lloyd led his program to a 24-13 record with a third place finish in the conference. However, Arizona will have to manage without their leading scorer from last season in Caleb Love, as signed as an undrafted free agent with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.
