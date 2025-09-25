Dan Hurley Explains Why UConn Players Succeed Professionally
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley’s energy, eccentric attitude, and at times blunt personality have created one of collegiate basketball’s best personalities.
Yet what makes the best coaches in the game is when those qualities are translated onto the hardwood, and for Hurley, two gritty NCAA National Championships exude those exact traits Hurley shows the world outside the gym.
In Hurley’s 2023-24 title-winning season, the Huskies allowed just a 39.2% opponent field goal rate, which finished seventh in the land, along with a nation-leading 18.0 point margin per game stat that all but shows UConn’s work ethic.
These are stats that are shown to professional leagues and teams across the world, and Hurley believes his squad produces the same attitude he shows on the bench.
Yeah, I mean, UConn, I think, whether you’re NBA or an international team, I think, [anyone from UConn is] somebody that’s been in a demanding program. You know, somebody that is gonna be able to function really well in structure. In a system that prioritizes discipline, being about the right things, being competitive, working hard, and coachable. Coaches can coach our players hard when they leave here.”
The former Rhode Island and Wagner coach stated during this week's media availability.
“The biggest complaint I get from players, especially in the NBA, is like, they wish their teams coach them harder, they wish their coaches practiced them harder…so I think that, you know somebody [from UConn is someone] that knows how to be a good teammate. And it’s about winning, you know, and that has played for the front of the jersey.”
This is a Huskies squad that will have its share of expectations around them, considering its ninth-rated recruiting class according to 247Sports. This is a team that flexes five-star freshman talent Braylon Mullins, along with four stars Eric Reibe and Jacob Furphy and three-star Jacob Ross.
Regardless of the stars shown next to their names, Hurley’s squad is going to have to start strong. A non-conference slate comprising of BYU in the Hall of Fame Series, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Texas all await before Big East play even officially begins.
The first chance to see UConn is November 3rd against newly-promoted New Haven in Storrs, Conn.
