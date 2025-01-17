Dan Hurley's Message To Talented 2025 UConn Commit Darius Adams: 'Stay Hungry'
It’s safe to say that UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley — much like the rest of UConn Nation — is excited about top-20 Huskies commit Darius Adams.
The six-foot-five combo guard Adams — originally from New Jersey — committed to UConn in September and is currently playing his senior season at La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana).
Adams joins Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe, and Jacob Furphy in UConn’s 2025 recruiting class, one of the best in the nation.
On Friday during a media session leading up to UConn’s battle with Creighton on Saturday, Hurley was asked about what he wants to see Adams improve upon before he arrives on campus, presumably this summer.
“Darius … like Braylon (Mullins), he's got that size … (and) the combo guard skills,” Hurley said.
“The guy can play in the ball screen, he can really shoot the three, he can get his own shot, (and) he's got the length and the size to guard multiple positions.”
“We've had versatile … guards (who) could do a lot of different things: Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins, Steph Castle, Tristen Newton, Cam (Spencer) … those bigger guards that have the size to throw those lobs that we're accustomed to.”
“I think for (Darius) it's about getting stronger and just continuing to stay hungry because … he's a highly ranked player. He's got a great shot at the McDonald's game.”
“He’s one of the best players in the country, (and) I think one of the biggest things that hurts young people today is the accolades they get before they get to college or before they get to the NBA.”
“(As a young player) you haven't made (a ton of money) yet … you haven't made it until you’ve probably signed your second or third contract in the NBA.”
“But he comes from a great basketball family and great sports family, and a couple of old school parents, so we got a great one there.”
Adams was the first of UConn’s four 2025 signees to commit to the Huskies. He had Michigan State and Tennessee in his top three schools before deciding on UConn.
