NBA Makes Major Announcement About Former UConn Star Donovan Clingan
Former UConn Huskies star Donovan Clingan has been named to the All-Rookie Second Team. Clingan was the 7th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft and was impactful in his rookie campaign.
Clingan averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.
The 21-year-old big man appeared in 67 games for the Blazers, starting in 37. In his rookie season, the seven-foot-two center showcased his elite rebounding and rim-protecting abilities.
Clingan came into the NBA after being a core piece for UConn on their run to back-to-back NCAA Championships.
In the 2023-24 season at UConn, Clingan averaged 13 points per game along with 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks, shooting 63.9 percent from the floor.
Without Clingan, the Huskies wouldn't have won their back-to-back titles. Clingan's game has translated to the pro level, and he could elevate even more in his second season.
His role grew throughout the season with the Blazers and could be the full-time starter over Deandre Ayton in the 2025-26 campaign.
The former UConn star received his first accolade in the NBA by earning All-Rookie Second Team honors and is poised to be better in his second season.
