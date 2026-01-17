UConn Avoids Upset With Slim Win Over Georgetown

The UConn Huskies struggled throughout their matchup with Georgetown at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C., but did just enough to get the victory, 64-62.

UConn improves to 18-1 overall and 8-0 in the Big East, their 14th consecutive win, while Georgetown drops to 9-9 overall and 1-6 in conference play, their fifth straight defeat.

The Huskies also now lead 41-36 in the all-time series over the Hoyas and have won the past 11 games in the rivalry, all of which have come since the Huskies re-joined the Big East in the 2020-21 season

Georgetown last won back on Jan. 14, 2017 at home, 72-69 in a non-conference matchup.

UConn Gets Small Lead at Halftime

UConn jumped out to a 13-4 lead over Georgetown at the 15:28 mark with senior center Tarris Reed Jr. scoring 11 of those points, dominating in the paint.

Georgetown got it back within four points, but then UConn responded with a 10-4 run to establish a double-digit, 23-13 lead halfway through the period. Juniors in guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jaylin Stewart made 3-pointers, forward Jayden Ross hit a jumper and guard Solo Ball scored a layup.

The Huskies then struggled massively on offense the rest of the first half, shooting 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-8 from deep. Freshman guard Braylon Mullins made the 3-pointer and a layup for five of the final nine points the Huskies scored in the last nine minutes.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) takes a shot during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Georgetown didn't dominate UConn during this stretch, but they cut into the lead and made it a four-point game at halftime, 32-28.

The Hoyas got scoring from guards in graduates student Jeremiah Williams, who made a 3-pointer and two late foul shots, four points each from juniors in Malik Mack and KJ Lewis and a last-second dunk from junior forward KJ Fort.

Shooting Woes Continue for the Huskies

UConn continued their poor shooting at the beginning of the second half, missing their first five shots and going 6:21 without scoring, going back to the 1:48 mark of the first half.

Georgetown went on an 8-0 run and took a 36-32 lead, with senior center Vince Iwuchukwu scoring two layups, Williams making another 3-pointer and Lewis adding a free throw.

Demary hit two free throws to end the scoring drought for the Huskies and made their first field goal of the second half after five minutes.

Iwuchukwu and Lewis added baskets and maintained a four-point, 40-36 lead for the Hoyas.

UConn Retakes Lead From Georgetown, but Still Close

The Huskies came back with an 8-0 run over the next six minutes and retook the lead, 45-40 with 11:41 remaining.

Mullins added a 3-pointer and two free throws, Reed made a jumper, while freshman center Eric Reibe and redshirt senior Alex Karaban added layups on the run.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) takes a shot over Georgetown Hoyas guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Georgetown tied it back up at 45-45, with another layup from Iwuchukwu and a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Isaiah Abraham.

UConn relied on the foul line, which did them well, as they scored eight of their next 10 points from there and held a 55-50 lead with 6:12 left in the second half. Ball scored a field goal and four free throws, while Mullins and Reed each hit a pair of foul shots.

Lewis cut the deficit to two points on a 3-pointer and then Karaban hit from deep to reestablish a five point lead at the 5:20 mark, 58-53.

Huskies Escape Washington D.C. with Win

Both teams struggled scoring, with no points for almost three minutes as they both missed their next four shots.

Demary broke the drought and scored a layup, making it a 60-53 lead for the Huskies with 2:45 remaining.

Georgetown cut it back to five points with a layup from Mack, UConn made it seven points again with a jumper from Ball and then Mack hit a 3-pointer to make it a four-point deficit with just 46 seconds left.

Demary made one of his next two free throws on the next possession and then Lewis got a dunk to make it a one-possession game at 63-60 with 32 seconds remaining.

Ball missed the next two free throws after this, but the Hoyas didn't capitalize, as Lewis missed the tying 3-point attempt.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) looks on during the second half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Free throw troubles continued for UConn late as Mullins missed his second foul shot. Mack missed the first layup and then Iwuchukwu got a dunk, to make it a two-point game with one second left.

The Huskies escaped with the win, as the Hoyas didn't foul before time expired.

