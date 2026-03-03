Georgetown vs. St. John’s Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3
In this story:
The No. 18 St. John’s Red Storm are just a half game behind UConn in the Big East as they host the lowly Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Georgetown has lost six straight games and is just 13-16 overall on the season. Meanwhile, the Red Storm’s only loss since January 3 came at UConn last week.
St. John’s beat Georgetown 95-83 as -7.5 road favorites on New Year’s Eve.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.
Georgetown vs. St. John's Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgetown +15.5 (-110)
- St. John's -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgetown +980
- St. John's -2000
Total
- 147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Georgetown vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Georgetown record: 13-16
- St. John's record: 23-6
Georgetown vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Georgetown is 11-18 ATS this season
- St. John's is 16-13 ATS this season
- Georgetown is 7-6 ATS on the road this season
- St. John's is 8-8 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in Georgetown games this season
- The UNDER is 17-12 in St. John's games this season
- The UNDER is 9-4 in Georgetown road games this season
- The UNDER is 10-6 in St. John's home games this season
Georgetown vs. St. John's Key Players to Watch
Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John’s Red Storm
Zuby Ejiofor is the leader for this St. John’s squad, both statistically and emotionally. He has a team-high 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season.
The senior has been even better at home, putting up 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists through 17 games. Ejiofor is looking to end his collegiate career with a bang before seeing where he falls in the upcoming NBA draft.
Georgetown vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
St. John’s already beat Georgetown by a dozen points this season, and now the spread sits at -15.5 at Madison Square Garden. I was initially just going to take the UNDER, but I’m going to back the Red Storm at home.
St. John’s just beat Villanova by 32 as just -7.5 favorites, and Creighton by 29 as -12.5 favorites. The Red Storm should continue that type of play against Georgetown on Tuesday night.
Pick: St. John’s -15.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop