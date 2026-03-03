Georgetown vs. St. John’s Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3

The No. 18 St. John’s Red Storm are just a half game behind UConn in the Big East as they host the lowly Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Georgetown has lost six straight games and is just 13-16 overall on the season. Meanwhile, the Red Storm’s only loss since January 3 came at UConn last week.

St. John’s beat Georgetown 95-83 as -7.5 road favorites on New Year’s Eve.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Georgetown vs. St. John's Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgetown +15.5 (-110)

St. John's -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgetown +980

St. John's -2000

Total

147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Georgetown vs. St. John's How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Georgetown record: 13-16

St. John's record: 23-6

Georgetown vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Georgetown is 11-18 ATS this season

St. John's is 16-13 ATS this season

Georgetown is 7-6 ATS on the road this season

St. John's is 8-8 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 16-13 in Georgetown games this season

The UNDER is 17-12 in St. John's games this season

The UNDER is 9-4 in Georgetown road games this season

The UNDER is 10-6 in St. John's home games this season

Georgetown vs. St. John's Key Players to Watch

Zuby Ejiofor, Forward, St. John’s Red Storm

Zuby Ejiofor is the leader for this St. John’s squad, both statistically and emotionally. He has a team-high 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season.

The senior has been even better at home, putting up 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists through 17 games. Ejiofor is looking to end his collegiate career with a bang before seeing where he falls in the upcoming NBA draft.

Georgetown vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick

St. John’s already beat Georgetown by a dozen points this season, and now the spread sits at -15.5 at Madison Square Garden. I was initially just going to take the UNDER, but I’m going to back the Red Storm at home.

St. John’s just beat Villanova by 32 as just -7.5 favorites, and Creighton by 29 as -12.5 favorites. The Red Storm should continue that type of play against Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Pick: St. John’s -15.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.