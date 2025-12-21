UConn Gets Green Light from Elite Five-Star 2027 Prospect

The UConn women's basketball program keeps adding momentum in its 2027 recruiting efforts. One of the nation's top prospects just gave the national champions another look, and the timing sets up perfectly.

Haylen Ayers will take an unofficial visit to UConn on Feb. 1 for the Huskies' matchup against No. 17 Tennessee, according to a post from recruiting analyst Dushawn London on social media. The 6-foot guard from University School of Jackson in Tennessee ranks third overall in the 2027 class. This marks her second trip to Storrs, showing the relationship with Geno Auriemma's staff continues growing.

The Feb. 1 date gives Ayers a premium viewing experience. UConn hosts Tennessee at noon on FOX at Peoples Bank Arena in Hartford, putting a ranked opponent on display in a nationally televised showcase. It's the kind of high-stakes environment that lets recruits see how a program performs under pressure.

Ayers narrowed her list to five schools in late October through a Halloween-themed social media post. UConn made the cut, alongside Duke, Texas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Huskies opened this season ranked No. 1 in the AP poll after winning the 2025 national championship, but they still don't have a commitment in the 2027 class.

What UConn Brings to the Table

Auriemma's resume speaks for itself during these recruiting pitches. Twelve NCAA championships across 40 years, 24 Final Four trips, and a 186-10 record when ranked No. 1. Most programs talk about competing for championships. UConn has won more of them than anyone else.

Ayers brings the credentials that fit UConn's standard. She won Tennessee Miss Basketball in Division II-A as both a freshman and sophomore, an accomplishment most players never reach once. Last season's numbers back up the hardware: 22 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while leading USJ on another deep tournament run.

That high school dominance translated to elite competition over the summer. At the 2025 EYBL Nike Nationals, Ayers finished fourth in tournament scoring with 18.7 points per game. The efficiency numbers stood out even more: 47% from the field, 44% from three-point range, 79% from the free-throw line. Guards who shoot that well across all three levels don't come around often.

She's fielding 30-plus Division I offers, but Vanderbilt adds a different dimension to her recruitment. Ayers' mother, Ashley, scored over 1,000 points there before earning Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction. The family legacy creates a built-in connection that other programs can't match, which puts extra pressure on UConn to differentiate itself.

This February visit becomes another chance for the Huskies to showcase what they've built in Storrs. Ayers hasn't announced a commitment timeline, so the race for her signature remains wide open.

