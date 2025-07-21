Huskies Report

UConn's Liam McNeeley Signs Multi-Year Deal With Legendary Brand

Former UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley signed a shoe deal with one of the most legendary brands in sports.

Tommy Wild

Feb 11, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
Liam McNeeley may not have been selected as high in the NBA Draft as he would've liked, but the UConn Huskies star has only had success since being selected No. 29 overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, McNeeley is starting to receive recognition off the court, signing a deal with one of the most iconic brands in basketball and the sports world.

One Monday, Nick DePaula reported that McNeeley had signed a multi-year short-term deal with Nike.

For McNeeley to receive a multi-year deal from them, before he even plays an official NBA game, shows the potential that Nike executives see in the rookie.

Some of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA and stars currently wearing Nike shoes include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others.

Now, McNeeley joins this elite list of famed players. Who knows, maybe in time, McNeeley will even get his own signature shoe.

However, that's looking well into the future, and he'd have to earn that honor with multiple All-Star appearances and memorable playoff moments.

The former Huskies forward is certainly showing the potential to be one of the best rookie players from the '25 class, and possibly one of the biggest steals of the draft overall.

McNeeley only played in two NBA Summer League games, but in those appearances, he averaged 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting an efficient 40 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc.

