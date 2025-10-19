UConn Stars Reveal Rituals That Fueled Championship Chemistry
Behind the UConn Huskies' 2025 national championship run, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen built their bond through daily word games. From team buses to sauna sessions, these simple rituals helped create the chemistry that fueled their historic 82-59 title victory over South Carolina.
How Did Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen Bond at UConn?
The championship-winning trio had an unusual routine during the 2024-25 season. Chen revealed on the "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast how they stayed connected through word puzzle games.
"We used to [play] in the sauna and if we were on trips on the bus, we would Wordle Connect and hashtag and Sports Connect," Chen explained.
The games became a daily ritual with their own competitive spirit.
"I always lost that one," Chen said. "Yeah, it was usually lucky if I got one Sports Connection, but we would do that. You, me, Paige, and then some of the back of the bus joined us, too."
They held themselves to high standards even in games. "Connected. No mistakes," became their motto as they challenged each other daily.
The sauna became more than just recovery time. It was where the trio bonded over puzzles while preparing their bodies for the next game. Fudd admitted how much those moments meant, saying she hasn't returned to the sauna since Chen left.
Chen transferred from Princeton specifically to win a title. She chose UConn because she felt it gave her the best chance to win a national championship. Her instincts proved correct as the Huskies claimed their 12th national title.
But the connection wasn't instant. Fudd was honest about her initial doubts.
"Kaitlyn was like last year like the biggest surprise for me," Fudd said. "Like from her visit, I was like, I don't know how I feel about her. I don't know if she's going to commit. And then she did. And then the summer it was like I don't know if I could really see myself hanging out with her and being close with her."
Everything changed once practices began.
"And then it was like as soon as the season started, I think I hung out with Kaitlyn every single day," Fudd said.
The bond lasted despite spending less than a year together. "Kaitlyn, you made last year so much fun. Thanks. It's actually really weird without you. Even though we were only together for less than a year," Fudd said on the podcast.
Chen felt the same depth of connection. "I know. It's weird that I was only there for a year. It feels like longer. Maybe just cuz season feels so long... Especially when you go through a season like that together bonds you," she explained.
Chen had special praise for Bueckers' leadership throughout the championship run. When asked about Bueckers advocating for her during the WNBA draft, Chen said it was typical of her teammate's character. "I feel like that's just like how Paige is though. Like she's that kind of teammate that's always going to have your back and always going to like support you and like uplift you wherever she goes," Chen said.
When asked to name her favorite UConn alum, Chen immediately responded: "Oh, Paige Bueckers".
Chen started all 40 games for the Huskies during the championship season, averaging 6.9 points per game. Her biggest performance came in the Elite Eight against USC with 15 points. The title run ended with UConn's dominant 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the championship game.
Chen became the first person of Taiwanese descent to win a women's college basketball championship. Fudd was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after scoring 24 points in the championship game.
Now playing overseas with USK Praha in the Czech Republic, Chen continues to cherish those championship memories. The word game rituals that started on team buses and in recovery sessions became symbols of a bond that delivered UConn's first national title in nine years.
