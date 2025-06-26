UConn Legend Paige Buckers Opens Up Honestly About Caitlin Clark
UConn legend and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers opened up on the expectations and pressure that Caitlin Clark is facing.
"She handles it with grace... The pressure that she's put on every single night to perform at the level that she does is inhumane," Bueckers said.
Clark has had a ton of expectations and pressure put on her since entering the WNBA. She hasn't buckled under the pressure, as she's helped grow the sport while playing at a high level.
Bueckers and Clark are two of the bright young stars in the WNBA. Clark was the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, while Bueckers was the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Bueckers had a great career at UConn, averaging 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game across her four seasons. She shot 53.1 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three.
Bueckers led the Huskies to win the NCAA Tournament in the 2024-25 season.
The former UConn star is off to a solid start in her WNBA career, and, like Clark, she is one of the bright young stars in the league, poised to help grow the sport.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: Dan Hurley Gives UConn Fans Assurance, Shuts Down Future NBA Coaching Opportunities
MORE: UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley Fell in NBA Draft for These Reasons
MORE: UConn Transfer Reveals Why She Transferred to Huskies
MORE: UConn Women's Basketball Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+
MORE: Spurs, Celtics Could Hook Up for Blockbuster Stephon Castle Trade