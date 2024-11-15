UConn's Offense Accomplishes Rare Feat Not Matched By Program In 30 Years
For whatever it’s worth, the 2024-25 UConn Huskies are off to an historic start to the season on offense.
The 3-0 Huskies have scored 90-plus points in each of their first three games, a milestone that UConn has only reached once before in program history (1994-95 season).
UConn’s scoring explosion through the first 120 minutes of the season is even more eye-opening when one considers how the Huskies got off to slow, poor shooting starts in at least two of these games.
On the other hand, UConn at 91.3 points per game actually isn’t even in the top-25 in team points per game nationwide. (The top-scoring team in the country right now is UNC Wilmington at 117.5 points per game through its first two contests).
Still, the Huskies' scoring has been bountiful, and they are sharing the ball like a Dan Hurley team does. UConn has five guys averaging double-figures so far, as well as three players shooting over 40 percent from three.
Yes, the season is still in its infancy, but the numbers are encouraging.
UConn’s top scorers are Alex Karaban (18.0 points per game on 55.0 percent from three), Liam McNeeley (14.3 on 41.2 percent from three), Solo Ball (14.0 on 43.8 percent from three), Tarris Reed Jr. (12.7 points per game), and Jayden Ross (11.0 points per game).
The Huskies shouldn’t have a ton of trouble scoring this season, even against Big East competition.
As such, defense becomes the top priority for Hurley’s club as it journeys toward a chance at history.
Will guys like McNeeley and Aidan Mahaney be exposed defensively in March, or will UConn’s team defense become so robust that it doesn’t matter?
