Dan Hurley Discusses Seven-Foot Sophomore: 'Want Him To Be An Option For Us'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has built the nation’s most dominant college basketball program despite — or perhaps due to — none of his prized recruits being promised minutes from the get-go.
In 9.9 out of 10 programs nationwide, guys like Solo Ball, Jayden Ross, Jaylin Stewart, and Youssouf Singare would be given huge chunks of playing time from the first game of their careers and onwards.
In Storrs, though, even if you’re a four-star or five-star stud arriving to campus, the understanding is that you might have to wait a year or two before getting your opportunity.
Hurley’s UConn is a far cry from the one-and-done ethic of John Calipari’s Kentucky at its recruiting apex, where it seemed abnormal if any of Calipari’s freshmen weren’t immediately starting and immediately crowned a lottery pick.
Hurley’s plan of attack has led to national titles (Calipari’s did not), and by the way, UConn hasn’t suffered much in the realm of recruiting eminence. The Huskies boast one of the nation’s top classes in 2025 with Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, Eric Reibe, and Jacob Furphy all aboard the Hurley Express.
A key selling point that Hurley has established at UConn is his ability to develop NBA draft picks, even if his freshmen don’t arrive on campus as league-ready, one-and-done monsters.
There are exceptions. Stephon Castle was selected at No. 4 overall by the San Antonio Spurs after just one season under Hurley.
Within that same draft, however, players who spent multiple years with Hurley (Donovan Clingan, Tristen Newton) or transferred to UConn as upperclassmen (Cam Spencer) saw their NBA dreams become reality.
You don’t have to be a one-and-done guy to get drafted and have a successful NBA career, Hurley has reminded everyone.
The current Huskies have multiple non-freshmen with first-round potential (Alex Karaban, Jayden Ross, Solo Ball), plus another possible exception to the rule in Liam McNeeley.
UConn’s sophomore class, in particular, has completely embraced the “wait, and be rewarded” principle that has led guys like Clingan to the lottery, not to mention multiple NCAA titles.
And while Ball, Ross, and Jaylin Stewart are now seeing their opportunities arrive in the form of major minutes, there’s another Huskies sophomore who is still waiting in the wings, that being the seven-foot center Singare, one of the top big man recruits from the 2023 class.
During a media availability session this week, Hurley spoke on Singare’s continuing development in the face of playing behind Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. this season.
“We want him to be an option for us,” Hurley said.
“He’s got to show continued growth. He’s got to treat these practices … (as) opportunities to impress us.”
“I mean there’s definitely room for potentially a rim-protecting seven-footer. I think any coach would want to put a rim-protecting seven-footer that can roll and catch dunks at the rim (on the floor), so he’s got to keep pushing himself to not get discouraged.”
Singare can look to Johnson as a perfect example of someone who had to play behind multiple centers over multiple seasons before getting his turn. Johnson backed up both Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan before becoming a starting-level player this season.
UConn looks fully stocked at center so long as Johnson and Reed Jr. are healthy.
In a marathon season full of ups, downs, and injuries, however, there's always the chance that Singare’s opportunity might arrive sooner than scheduled.
Stay ready, big fella.
