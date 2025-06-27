UConn Standout Lands With Indiana Pacers Following NBA Draft
Despite the 2025 NBA Draft ending on Thursday night, the UConn Huskies are still making noise at the professional level on Friday morning.
According to Indiana Pacers' beat writer Dustin Dopirak, the franchise has signed former Huskies standout center Samson Johnson to an undrafted free agent contract following the conclusion of the draft. A league source also confirmed with Dopirak that the contract is an Exhibit 10 deal, which is a one-year, non guaranteed contract.
Johnson was part of the two-headed center group with Tarris Reed Jr. during the 2024-25 season, as duo formed a solid big man rotation for head coach Dan Hurley. In his final season at UConn, Johnson averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on an average of 19.3 minutes. The 6-foot-10, 225 lbs. center displayed a sneaky athletic ability last season, as he was a force on both offense and defense in the paint.
With Johnson signing a Exhibit 10 deal with the 2025 NBA Championship runner-ups, he will most likely kick off his professional career in the G-League with the Noblesville Boom. This allows for him to refine his skills for a season in a developmental league, while also giving him the chance to prove himself as a quality center at the next level.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: Dan Hurley Gives UConn Fans Assurance, Shuts Down Future NBA Coaching Opportunities
MORE: UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley Fell in NBA Draft for These Reasons
MORE: UConn Transfer Reveals Why She Transferred to Huskies
MORE: UConn Women's Basketball Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+
MORE: Spurs, Celtics Could Hook Up for Blockbuster Stephon Castle Trade