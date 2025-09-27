Three Keys to UConn Victory vs. Buffalo
Saturday afternoon marks the chance for Jim Mora’s UConn Huskies to tilt their 2-2 record positive into a 3-2 stance. Yet in their way stands a stubborn Buffalo Bulls (2-2) (1-0) defense that leads the nation in sacks.
Today’s task? To iron out the three keys in order for the Huskies to move past this daunting Buffalo defense.
Keep the ball on the ground
This is an extremely effective UConn rushing offense that is marked by 196.5 yards per game, the nation’s 43rd-best. Mora himself pointed out the importance when discussing how to get past Buffalo’s sacking prowess.
“It’s an offensive task…You can’t just put the focus on the offensive line. You know, these guys are they lead the country in sacks. And people assume, when they hear that, that’s just your offensive line, but it’s you’re tight ends blocking, it’s your backs blocking, it’s your receivers winning, it’s your quarterback, you know, knowing where to step up and when to step up, not taking sacks. So, it’s running he football to keep yourself out of situations where they can really get after it.”
Get yourself out of distance situations
Earlier this week, after UConn’s narrow 31-25 victory over Ball State, Mora spoke on the disconnection between quarterback Joe Fagnano and his wideout corps.
“You know, we're not pleased right now with where we are with the downfield, you know, the big throws down, down the field…we missed three on Saturday," Mora said. "I think it's timing and working with your receivers. understanding coverage.”
Against the Cardinals, Fagnano posted a 66.7% completion rate and went 20-30 through the air for 181 yards and one touchdown
“We've worked really hard to be on the same page with our quarterback and our receivers in the exactness of how our route is going to be run versus particular looks. Those guys get extra work at it each week. And so I think, as that piles up, you'll see us become more consistent in that area.”
This season, Mora has had no problem going for it on fourth down as UConn has totaled 11 fourth-down attempts, which ranks third-highest in the nation. The Huskies have converted on seven of those attempts, meaning it doesn’t always feel like a reliable enough play to risk it every single week.
Limit Ta’Quan Roberson’s game
The former UConn quarterback is set to take on his former side on Saturday. Under Mora in 2023, when Roberson was under center, UConn went just 3-9, and Roberson threw for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions with 2,075 yards, never quite reaching his full potential. After a pit stop at Kansas State, Roberson has excelled thus far with 662 passing yards under his belt and five touchdowns to just two interceptions. Combine that with a heaping of 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and it could make for an enticing return against his former team.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
