UConn Closing In On New Coach With SEC Pedigree

UConn is moving quickly to solidify its offensive foundation under new head coach Jason Candle, finalizing plans to bring in Marquel Blackwell as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

The hire reflects an intentional push to strengthen player development after the program posted back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in school history.

Blackwell arrives with a mix of SEC experience, coordinator credentials, and a playing background that aligns with the modern demands of a quarterback.

Why Marquel Blackwell Fits Candle’s Offensive Vision

Blackwell’s expected arrival gives UConn a coach who has worked across nearly every layer of offense at the highest levels of college football.

UConn is expected to hire Marquel Blackwell as pass game coordinator and QB coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Most recently, the ex-USF and NFL QB has been a running backs coach for teams like South Carolina, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Was previously a co-OC and QB coach at Houston. pic.twitter.com/5PoTPpSSju — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2025

The St. Petersburg, Fla., native most recently coached running backs at South Carolina Gamecocks, where his position group fueled a major turnaround.

In his first season there, the Gamecocks averaged 184.4 rushing yards per game, their best mark since 2013 and nearly 100 yards more than the prior year.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders led that unit, earning second-team All-SEC honors after rushing for 881 yards, the most by a South Carolina player since 2020.

Before Columbia, Blackwell spent time at Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels. His one season at Ole Miss in 2022 coincided with one of the nation’s most productive rushing attacks.

The Rebels ranked third nationally and led the SEC at 256.5 yards per game, powered by Quinshon Judkins, who totaled 1,565 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman.

During that stretch, Houston’s rushing output jumped by 847 yards from one season to the next, with touchdowns increasing from 12 to 27. Freshman Alton McCaskill earned American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 961 yards and scoring 16 times.

A Familiar Connection and a Strategic Bet for UConn

Candle’s confidence in Blackwell is rooted partly in shared history. The two worked together at Toledo Rockets in 2016 and 2017, when Blackwell coached running backs and Candle ran the offense.

That familiarity should ease the transition as UConn reshapes its staff following Jim Mora’s departure to Colorado State Rams.

The move comes after Blackwell was dismissed from South Carolina amid offseason staff changes under Shane Beamer.

Candle’s swift pursuit suggests he views Blackwell’s strengths as transferable, particularly his ability to teach fundamentals, structure game plans, and elevate young talent.

That evaluation aligns with Blackwell’s own playing resume. As a four-year starter at South Florida Bulls, he led the program to a 30–12 record, throwing for 9,108 yards and 57 touchdowns while adding 1,235 rushing yards and 20 scores. He later spent time with the New York Jets before moving into coaching.

By assembling an offensive core with Power Five credentials and proven development results, Candle is betting that structure and teaching can sustain the Huskies’ rise.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!