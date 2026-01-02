UConn Offers Oklahoma State WR Transfer

The UConn Huskies must rebuild the program after recent coaching changes and the transfer portal will serve as an avenue for doing so.

Jason Candle takes over as UConn head coach after serving in the same position for the last 10 seasons with UConn. He leads a program that previously had Jim Mora the past four seasons at the helm, before he departed for the same role with Colorado State.

The transfer portal just opened on Jan. 2 and will stay open the next two weeks through Jan. 16, with almost 2,000 players looking for new schools and better outcomes for next season.

UConn is already making moves in the transfer portal and looking to bolster their roster overall, especially on offense.

UConn Offers Oklahoma State Transfer WR

Oklahoma State transfer wide receiver Cameron Abshire announced that he received an offer from UConn, which is the first offer he's publicly revealed.

Abshire didn't see much action for the Cowboys as a redshirt junior in 2025, making just 10 catches for 92 yards.

Abshire didn't see much action for the Cowboys as a redshirt junior in 2025, making just 10 catches for 92 yards.

He did play in all 12 games, but the Cowboys had a terrible season, finishing with just one win and head coach Mike Gundy got fired after 21 seasons in charge.

Abshire previously had success at the Division II level at Emory and Henry University in Emory, Va., down in the southwest corner of the state.

He had a solid redshirt freshman season in 2023, making 38 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns, leading E&H in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Abshire broke out as a redshirt sophomore in 2024, with 51 recptions for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. This included five games with multiple touchdown catches and five games with at least 100 receiving yards and led the SAC in receiving yards per game.

He earned numerous honors, including making the All-America Second Team (Associated Press), plus Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-America.

WR Outlook for UConn in 2026

UConn lost one of the best wide receivers in the country in Skyler Bell to graduation after this season.

The Biletnikoff Award finalist finished with 101 catches or 1,278 yards, 12.7 yards per reception, and 13 touchdowns in 12 games, with 106.5 receiving yards per contest in the regular season.

Bell led the FBS in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while his receiving yards per game also ranked second best.

The Huskies also lost their second-leading receiver in Reymello Murphy, who had 40 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, plus Chris Parker, who had just five catches for 108 yards.

UConn saw three of their wide receivers enter the transfer portal, including Jackson Harper, Makih Johnson and Shamar Porter.

Rising redshirt junior John Neider is the top returner for the Huskies at wideout in 2026, making 27 catches for 422 yards and two touchdowns last season. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Some of the other returning wideouts for the Huskies include rising seniors in Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Griffin Koch, rising redshirt junior Teddy Williams, rising junior Rashard Williams, rising redshirt sophomore Terrence Smith, rising redshirt freshmen in Trace Batten and Daniel Rose.

UConn also brings on two wide receivers in the Class of 2026 in Zikhere Leaks and Logan Barnes.

Expect new wide receivers coach Terry Dixon to help build a new position group that competes in 2026.

