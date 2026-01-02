UConn Hosting Cincinnati Transfer OL on Visit

The UConn Huskies enter a new era under head coach Jason Candle, as he tries to build a program that sustains winning in a changing college landscape.

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2 and will remain open the next two weeks through Jan. 16, allowing players to find new schools and better opportunities in 2026.

Almost 2,000 players have entered their name into the transfer portal so far and the Huskies have had their fair share of players do so, following the coaching changes, with former head coach Jim Mora departing for Colorado State.

Candle and his UConn staff are getting to work and adding new pieces that will bolster their team for next season.

UConn Hosting Cincinnati Transfer OL

Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Cincinnati transfer offensive lineman Ethan Green is lining up a visit to UConn.

Nakos also reported that while USF is the favorite, Charlotte and UCLA are also trying to get him on a visit.

Green spent the past four seasons at Cincinnati and will have one year of eligibility whereever he goes.

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Ethan Green, left, and offensive lineman Jake Wheelock participate in drills during spring football practice, Monday, March 4, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

He redshirted his freshman year in 2022 and played in just one game in the season opener vs. Eastern Kentucky in 2023.

Green finally saw some more snaps as a redshirt sophomore in 2024, playing three games on offense, but 11 games on special teams.

He played significantly in the 34-20 win over Bowling Green in Week 2 and then started at right tackle in the 70-0 victory over FCS program Northwestern State in Week 3.

Green only played two more games on offense for the Bearcats the rest of the season. He played all 12 regular season games on special teams, before opting out prior to the Liberty Bowl vs. Navy on Jan. 2.

He would likely play tackle for the Huskies, as he stands 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, commandering the physique needed for the position.

Huskies OL Outlook for 2026

UConn has had some roster turnover after coaching changes and seen departures from the offensive line.

The Huskies have just one starter remaining from last season in rising redshirt senior Ty Chan, who was the starting left guard.

UConn lost both right tackle Carsten Casady and left tackle Ben Murawski to the transfer portal, while both center Wes Hoeh and left guard Kyle Juergens graduated.

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

So the Huskies need two new starting tackles, a center and a left guard heading into the 2026 season.

UConn also lost a potential starter at tackle next season in Toriyan Johnson, who entered the transfer portal.

The Huskies also saw Brady Wayburn, who made five starts at right guard and one start at left guard in 2025, head for the transfer portal too. Backup guard Tank Green also graduated

UConn has just five players who played in 2025 that are returning for next season, which includes one center and four guards.

Player Position Eligibility Jake Kiernan Center Two Tamarus Walker Guard Two Jayden Bass Guard Two Diego Rodriguez Guard Three Deron McLaughlin Guard Three

Green would serve as one of a few tackles that the Huskies need for 2026, so expect the new staff to target more offensive lineman.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more