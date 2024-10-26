UConn Top-35 Target In 2025 Class Will Announce Decision November 2
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are winning at everything lately.
UConn’s dominance has extended to the recruiting trail of late, with the Huskies having now signed three top-25 recruits in the 2025 class: Darius Adams, Eric Reibe, and Braylon Mullins.
That trio alone would make for a complete and elite class compared to anyone, but UConn still might be adding to its ridiculous collection of 2025 signees.
Gifted combo guard Acaden Lewis out of Washington, D.C. is still considering UConn and is set to announce his decision on November 2.
Lewis is the No. 32-ranked player in the nation (247Sports) and he’s trimmed his list to three: UConn, Duke, and Kentucky.
Lewis has said that he was impressed with UConn when he took his official visit. He previously considered North Carolina along with the three schools still in the running but removed UNC from his list a few weeks ago.
Would Lewis be able to co-exist harmoniously with the two other guards in UConn’s 2025 class, Adams and Mullins?
The answer is yes because all three of these guys have different styles of offensive play. Mullins is a two-guard by nature with the ability to play point when needed, whereas Adams is more of a true hybrid combo guard who can shift in and out of lead guard and two-guard roles seamlessly.
Then there’s Lewis, who like Adams can effectively serve as a combo guard, but he’s even more point guardish than Adams in the sense of excelling as an initiator. Lewis is also probably the most gifted of the three when it comes to creating his own shot off the dribble in a half-court setting.
Adams and Mullins are more dangerous than Lewis as open floor finishers due to their size, but it's easy to imagine Lewis with his elite quickness starting those fast breaks.
All three guards bring different strengths to the table and could easily coexist on the floor at the same time, much less in the same recruiting class.
