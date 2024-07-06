Former UNC Basketball Big Man Gets NBA Summer League Invite
It won't be Garrison Brooks' first time suiting up for an NBA team in July. But the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, July 12-22, is another opportunity for the four-year UNC basketball forward, who transferred to Mississippi State in 2021 to capitalize on his extra year of eligibility, to impress franchises in the NBA following a season spent overseas in the Lithuanian Basketball League.
This go-round, he'll play for the Chicago Bulls.
Brooks, now 25 years old, was on the New York Knicks' 2023 Summer League roster after going undrafted that year. And the Tar Heels' 2019-20 ACC Most Improved Player was on the floor for another handful of contests with the New Orleans Pelicans last July.
He's never played in an NBA regular season game.
However, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound Alabama native, recently the new Valley Suns' 13th pick in their expansion draft, spent his first season as a pro in the G League. He saw action in 22 games for the Westchester Knicks in that campaign, averaging 13.7 points and 11.1 rebounds across his 30.0 minutes per outing.
Garrison Brooks and the rest of the Bulls' Summer League squad, which includes another former ACC talent on Tobacco Road in 2020-21 Duke basketball one-and-done guard DJ Steward, tip off their slate in Las Vegas on July 13 when they face the Milwaukee Bucks.