Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Freshman Drake Powell

The UNC basketball forward sits sixth in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Drake Powell
UNC basketball forward Drake Powell / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
A key piece to the UNC basketball rotation as a starter and reserve, five-star rookie Drake Powell from nearby Pittsboro, N.C., has produced swings in production while developing and, at times, fully displaying his top-shelf potential as an athletically gifted talent for the Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC).

After recording four points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and three fouls across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday night's 85-65 road loss to No. 23-ranked Clemson, Powell is averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing is shooting 47.2 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from deep, and 63.3 percent at the charity stripe.

At this time last year, Drake Powell was a McDonald's All American alongside fellow projected UNC basketball one-and-done Ian Jackson. Now, he sits alongside RJ Davis and Elliot Cadeau as the only 2024-25 UNC Tar Heels who have played in every contest while averaging over 24 minutes per game.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Drake Powell: 85.0 (B)

Drake Powell and Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team, who have lost five of their past seven games, are now gearing up for a road test against the Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Matt Giles
