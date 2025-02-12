Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Newcomer Cade Tyson
UNC basketball junior and former two-year Belmont sharpshooter Cade Tyson tallied two points in Monday night's 85-65 road defeat at the hands of Clemson, matching his highest total for the UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) since posting three points in the loss at Louisville on New Year's Day.
Across 22 appearances off the bench as a Tar Heel, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Monroe, N.C., native is averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in a career-high low 8.6 minutes per game.
He's shooting a discouraging 38.9 percent from the field, 27.0 percent beyond the arc (10-for-37), and 57.1 percent at the foul line.
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Cade Tyson: 75.0 (C)
Cade Tyson and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team have seven more outings on their schedule, all of the ACC variety. Next up is a road test against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
