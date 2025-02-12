All Tar Heels

Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Newcomer Cade Tyson

The UNC basketball transfer ranks 10th in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball wing Cade Tyson
UNC basketball wing Cade Tyson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
UNC basketball junior and former two-year Belmont sharpshooter Cade Tyson tallied two points in Monday night's 85-65 road defeat at the hands of Clemson, matching his highest total for the UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) since posting three points in the loss at Louisville on New Year's Day.

Across 22 appearances off the bench as a Tar Heel, the 6-foot-7, 200-pound Monroe, N.C., native is averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in a career-high low 8.6 minutes per game.

He's shooting a discouraging 38.9 percent from the field, 27.0 percent beyond the arc (10-for-37), and 57.1 percent at the foul line.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Cade Tyson: 75.0 (C)

Cade Tyson and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team have seven more outings on their schedule, all of the ACC variety. Next up is a road test against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

RANKED LATE-SEASON NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS ON SI REPORT CARDS:

1. RJ Davis

2. Ian Jackson

3. Seth Trimble

4. Elliot Cadeau

5. Ven-Allen Lubin

6. Drake Powell

7. Jalen Washington

8. Jae'Lyn Withers

9. Ty Claude

10. Cade Tyson

