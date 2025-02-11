All Tar Heels

Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Sophomore Elliot Cadeau

The UNC basketball guard ranks fourth in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau
UNC basketball guard Elliot Cadeau / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The turnovers continue to pile up. And so do UNC basketball losses, as Elliot Cadeau's mistake-prone artistry in the distribution department without a completely reliable 3-point stroke is in part to blame for the woes. After all, the sophomore is the second-year full-time starting point guard in Chapel Hill.

Through his 25 outings for the reeling 2024-25 Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC), fresh off an 85-65 road defeat at the hands of the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, the 20-year-old Cadeau is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.3 turnovers in 29.3 minutes per game.

He's currently shooting 45.4 percent from the field, 30.2 percent from three, and 67.9 percent at the foul line. All of his percentages and averages mark increases from his freshman campaign as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound five-star prospect out of West Orange, N.J.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Elliot Cadeau: 86.5 (B)

Elliot Cadeau and Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad have seven games left in the regular season. That slate begins on the road against the Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

UNC is now 0-7 in contests airing on ESPN this season.

Matt Giles
