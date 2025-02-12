Low Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Big Man Jalen Washington
UNC basketball forward Jalen Washington has enjoyed a few encouraging moments this season, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Indiana native's third as a Tar Heel after arriving in Chapel Hill as a four-star prospect.
And some of Washington's most promising efforts have come within the past month. They include his 18 points in an overtime home win over Boston College and clutch plays in the final seconds of UNC's road victory over NC State.
But Washington, in and out of the starting lineup all season for Hubert Davis' struggling UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC), still lacks in the consistency department.
After tallying only two points and one rebound across 11 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 85-65 loss at now-No. 23 Clemson, Washington is averaging 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in his 17.3 minutes per game. He's shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 65.9 percent at the foul line.
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Jalen Washington: 82.0 (B-)
Jalen Washington and the Tar Heels, picking up five more losses in their past seven outings alone, now have seven games left in the regular season, beginning with a road clash against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
