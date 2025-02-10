Late-Season Report Card: Fifth-Year UNC Basketball Guard RJ Davis
UNC basketball graduate guard and reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis is leading the Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) in points per game while climbing the all-time ACC scoring list, albeit in what has been a subpar campaign for the blueblood program.
As a durable starter in all 24 games, Davis is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.6 turnovers across his team-high 34.9 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old New York native is shooting 40.0 percent from the field, 31.7 beyond the arc, and 87.0 percent at the charity stripe.
Gradually picking up steam of late, most recently via 18 points in Saturday's 67-66 home win over the Pitt Panthers, RJ Davis has knocked down at least two threes in six straight games. He's done so en route to eclipsing a dozen points in each performance.
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for RJ Davis: 89.5 (B+)
Eight clashes, all of the ACC variety, remain in the UNC basketball regular season. RJ Davis and Hubert Davis' fourth Tar Heel collection are preparing for their road battle against the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
