Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Forward Ven-Allen Lubin
Following a season apiece at Vanderbilt and Notre Dame, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Ven-Allen Lubin is emerging as a consistent workhorse in the post for fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his struggling Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC).
RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for UNC Guard Seth Trimble
Including his eight points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and six rebounds in 22 minutes as a starter in Monday night's 85-65 loss at No. 23-ranked Clemson, Lubin is now averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 17.4 minutes per outing. He's shooting 70.4 percent from the field.
The 21-year-old Florida native's energy and overall impact, whether as a sparkplug reserve or in his nine starting nods, have been encouraging despite the Tar Heels' routine letdowns throughout their slate.
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Ven-Allen Lubin: 86.0 (B)
With seven games to play in the regular season and an at-large NCAA Tournament bid seemingly all but out of the question, Ven-Allen Lubin and the Tar Heels will now prepare for a road battle against the Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for UNC Rookie Ian Jackson
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.