All Tar Heels

Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Forward Ven-Allen Lubin

The UNC basketball junior ranks fifth in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Ven-Allen Lubin
UNC basketball forward Ven-Allen Lubin / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a season apiece at Vanderbilt and Notre Dame, the 6-foot-8, 230-pound Ven-Allen Lubin is emerging as a consistent workhorse in the post for fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his struggling Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC).

RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for UNC Guard Seth Trimble

Including his eight points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and six rebounds in 22 minutes as a starter in Monday night's 85-65 loss at No. 23-ranked Clemson, Lubin is now averaging 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 17.4 minutes per outing. He's shooting 70.4 percent from the field.

The 21-year-old Florida native's energy and overall impact, whether as a sparkplug reserve or in his nine starting nods, have been encouraging despite the Tar Heels' routine letdowns throughout their slate.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Ven-Allen Lubin: 86.0 (B)

With seven games to play in the regular season and an at-large NCAA Tournament bid seemingly all but out of the question, Ven-Allen Lubin and the Tar Heels will now prepare for a road battle against the Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for UNC Rookie Ian Jackson

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball