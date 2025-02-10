All Tar Heels

Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Rookie Ian Jackson

The UNC basketball guard ranks second in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
As a UNC basketball freshman and former McDonald's All American prep out of The Bronx, projected one-and-done Ian Jackson paces Hubert Davis' fourth collection of Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) with his 20.3 points per 40 minutes on the court.

But ever since securing and solidifying his spot in the starting lineup back in early January while posting seven straight scoring totals of 18 or more, Jackson has slumped to a considerable degree. Most recently, he recorded his first zero-point effort across 23 appearances as a five-star Tar Heel.

Jackson, an exhilarating bucket-finder and frequent momentum-booster when in his groove, is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 turnovers in 27.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three, and 75.4 percent at the line.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Jackson hasn't delivered double-digit points since sizzling to the tune of 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting in UNC's 102-96 home win over the Boston College Eagles on Jan. 25.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Ian Jackson: 89.0 (B+)

Next up for Ian Jackson and the Tar Heels is a road clash against the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN). UNC enters the bout 0-6 in ESPN showdowns this season.

