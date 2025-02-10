Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Junior Seth Trimble
A head injury in December cost Seth Trimble three games in what has been his breakout third UNC basketball campaign.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Receive Huge Opportunity From Duke's Loss
It took a few weeks to return to double-digit points on a nightly basis. But Trimble recently reemerged as a top threat for the Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC), most notably during crunch time in Saturday's 67-66 home win over Pitt, posting a fourth straight double-digit outing with his 15 points in 35 minutes.
Seth Trimble is now averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals. and 1.2 turnovers across 30.9 minutes per game as a full-time starter when healthy.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound high-riser is shooting 42.7 percent from the field, 29.2 percent from three, and 83.3 percent at the line.
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Seth Trimble: 88.5 (B+)
With eight opportunities left in the regular season to enhance their chances of earning an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, Seth Trimble and the rest of Hubert Davis' fourth UNC team face a road test versus the Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
RELATED: Late-Season Report Card for UNC Freshman Ian Jackson
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.