Projecting UNC’s Starting Lineup, Key Bench Players Entering 2025-26
North Carolina will begin its season on Monday night when it takes on Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean Smith Center. Here is the projected starting lineup and rotation predictions.
Starting Lineup
- PG Kyan Evans
- SG Seth Trimble
- G/F Luka Bogavac
- F Caleb Wilson
- C Henri Veesaar
Kyan Evans was added not just for his sharpshooting, but also for his ability to distribute the ball. He averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from three-point range. His numbers didn’t stand out during the preseason games, but he will get more comfortable as the season goes along.
Seth Trimble can play point guard, but he is most effective as an off-the-ball combo guard. He averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field in both exhibition games.
Luka Bogavac will play the three once cleared by the university. Last season with SC Derby in the ABA League, Bogavac averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 45.1 percent from the floor, 39.9 percent from three-point range, and 87 percent at the free-throw line.
Caleb Wilson has met expectations this preseason, recording double-doubles in both games against No. 8 BYU and Winston-Salem State. He has averaged 22.5 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Henri Veesaar adds needed size and has already shown strong chemistry with Wilson in the high-low game, scoring in double figures in both contests.
Sixth Man: F Jarin Stevenson (6-10, 215)
Jarin Stevenson will be a key player for North Carolina this season, particularly early as he’s expected to start at the three while the Tar Heels wait for Luka Bogavac’s clearance. Stevenson spent his first two seasons at Alabama, playing a role in the Crimson Tide’s Final Four run two years ago and last season’s Elite Eight appearance.
As a freshman at Alabama, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, increasing to 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore. A capable three-point shooter, Stevenson shot 30.7 percent from beyond the arc last season and 41.3 percent in SEC play.
Defensively, he doesn’t rack up blocks or steals, but is known for his on-ball defense and can guard all five positions. Stevenson posted a 2.6 defensive box plus-minus last season, which climbed to 3.3 in SEC games.
Key Reserves
- G Derek Dixon
- G Jaydon Young
- G/F Jonathan Powell
- F Zayden High
Derek Dixon, Jaydon Young and Jonathan Powell are all capable playmakers and excellent three-point shooters off the bench. Dixon and Powell have made at least one three-pointer in each exhibition game, while Young went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc against Winston-Salem State.
Zayden High will be an important frontcourt contributor off the bench because of his versatility on both ends of the floor. He is a strong rebounder and has shown the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting.
