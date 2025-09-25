North Carolina Shows Potential In Best ACC Backcourt This Year
The ACC has long been a guard’s league. From Chris Paul and Phil Ford to RJ Davis and Jeremy Roach, the backcourt often determines who survives March. This season, North Carolina enters the conversation with one of the deepest and most intriguing groups in the conference.
At the head of conversation is Kyan Evans. The 6-foot-2 Colorado State transfer is a versatile scorer with the ability to both create off the dribble and punish defenses from beyond the arc.
The prospective starting guard made a name for himself last season at Colorado State, averaging almost 11 points per game, shooting 47.1% percent from the floor and an impressive 44.6% from the three-point range. If this stat line rings true this season, it is safe to say Carolina will be a conference threat.
Evans gives Hubert Davis a dynamic lead guard presence, but what sets this unit apart is the supporting pieces around him.
Seth Trimble, already known as one of the league’s best defenders, returns with an improved offensive game.
Trimble averaged 11.6 points per game last season with a nearly 43% field goal percentage. The senior guard poses an offensive threat equal to his defensive domination. Last season he managed 1.4 steals per game (team-high) and had a 17.1% rebound percentage, ranking 14th among all players in the ACC.
His athleticism and defensive IQ make him the glue of the group and the kind of guard who can take the opponent’s best perimeter option out of rhythm while assisting in Carolina’s transitions.
Waiting in the wings is Luka Bogavac, a 6-foot-6 transfer from SC Derby in the ABA Liga whose size and uniquely international experience offer UNC a different look. If cleared by the NCAA, Bogavac can function as a secondary ball handler and a matchup nightmare against some of the conference’s smaller guards.
Alongside him, shooters like Jonathan Powell and Derek Dixon thin opponent defenses, while Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis add depth and energy. Unlike some past Carolina teams that leaned heavily on one or two guards, this group seemingly offers more in multiple ball handlers, defensive stoppers, and outside specialists.
The ACC’s other top backcourts have question marks. With significant roster changes across the conference, this season will be a brand new look at who plans to dominate conference play. Duke has talent but lacks continuity.
Louisville has strength but remains short on chemistry. Virginia and Florida State have reliable systems, but not the same level of depth. If Carolina’s guards reach their maximum potential, they could outdo rivals who rely on singular stars rather than balanced rosters.
Despite what fans might think, the reality is this team has never shared the floor in high-stakes moments, and chemistry cannot be fully assumed. Evans will need to prove he can take on the scoring load left behind by RJ Davis, while Trimble must stay consistent offensively, despite being a defensive powerhouse.
Bogavac’s eligibility is a huge swing factor, and a young bench means growing pains are inevitable. Not to alarm any diehard Carolina basketball fans, but the beginning of this season could look shaky, and hopefully not in a Bill Belichick way.
Hubert Davis has built a backcourt that checks every box in shot creation, toughness, and floor spacing. If the pieces align, North Carolina’s guards won’t just be the best in the ACC, they might be the reason the Tar Heels are playing into April this time around.
