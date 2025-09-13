Tar Heels Find Their Defensive Core in Trio
Through the first two weeks of the season, this Tar Heel team has shown only brief improvement, but in order to position themselves as a key conference performer require consistency, and that is only a work in progress. Three players, however, have begun to separate themselves as anchors of the defensive unit: linebackers Khmori House and Andrew Simpson, and cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.
Khmori House — Sophomore Linebacker
House has been a steady presence in the middle of the defense, averaging more than five tackles per game, notably against TCU and Charlotte. He has demonstrated strong instincts and an ability to analyze and diagnose plays quickly.
His lateral speed allows him to track ball carriers and prevent small gains from turning into breakaway runs. Many of his stops have come a few yards downfield, highlighting the need for more disruption at or behind the line of scrimmage.
Andrew Simpson — Redshirt Senior Linebacker
House’s steadiness, paired with Simpson’s energy and explosiveness, makes for a lethal defensive duo. The Boise State transfer has already made his presence felt with an 11-tackle opener against TCU, followed by a disruptive performance against Charlotte in which he put up multiple tackles for a loss and a sack. His energy and downfield aggression give UNC a playmaker who can completely shift momentum on a single snap.
CB Thaddeus Dixon
Dixon has played an equally important role on the back end. In coverage against TCU, he allowed only 20 yards on six targets, and against Charlotte was rarely challenged.
This has been a clear sign of respect from his opponents. Dixon’s reliability and complexity give UNC safety in trusting one side of the field, freeing up safeties to provide help elsewhere. The key for Dixon will be to maintain concentration in games where quarterbacks avoid him.
Onto Week 3 v. Richmond
Taken together, House, Simpson, and Dixon represent three building blocks of what hopes to be a consistent Carolina defense. Each of these Tar Heels brings a complementary skill set. With House’s steadiness, Simpson’s disruptive playmaking, and Dixon’s full coverage provides this Carolina team with the assets they need to continue their winning streak.
As the Tar Heels prepare for Richmond, their ability to lean on this trio will go a long way in determining whether the defense can take the next step from promising to reliable.
