NBC Announcers Absolutely Shocked By Crucial Late No-Call in Patriots-Ravens Game
Drake Maye led a game-winning drive late Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens to move the New England Patriots one step closer to the AFC East title and buoy their chances to earn the conference's only bye. There have been many moments during this breakout season where a person could announce that the second-year quarterback has arrived, but the latest is perhaps the most profound as he competed 31 of his 44 passes for 380 yards and two scores. And when he embarked on the challenge of overcoming an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, there weren't that many doubters as Maye is in real danger of messing around and actually winning the MVP.
The clinching drive was quick and efficient with running back Rhamodre Stevenson racing 21 yards to the end zone shortly before the two-minute warning, yet it was prolonged by the officials somehow failing to throw a penalty flag on a clear case of defensive pass interference by Marlon Humphrey on a deep ball to Kayshon Boutte.
Humprhey was quite early with his contact and essentially tackled Boutte as the receiver tried to reel in the throw, a sequence of events correctly called by Mike Tirico in real time. The NBC play-by-play voice was then forced to come to grips with the reality that no penalty was being called. And both he and Cris Collinsworth could not believe it.
Searching for answers, the announcing duo turned to rules analyst Terry McAulay for answers.
He didn't have any either.
Patriots fans had real cause to be frustrated by the confusing officiating in the moment, but luckily for them the disappointment didn't last long. They wake up this morning with their team sharing the AFC's best record with the Denver Broncos, a new franchise quarterback and all the energy they would have used on rage for the no-call available for more constructive use.