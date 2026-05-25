Spurs' Remain Sizable Underdogs in NBA Finals Odds Despite Game 4 Win vs. Thunder

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs turned in a commanding defensive performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 to even the series.

Despite that win, San Antonio is a massive underdog to win this series ahead of Tuesday night's Game 5 in Oklahoma City. The Spurs are +180 at DraftKings to take down the Thunder, and they've fallen behind the New York Knicks in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals.

Now, New York is up 3-0 on the Cleveland Cavaliers and is nearly a lock to make the Finals, but it's still suprising to see the Spurs fall after they were shorter than 2/1 to win the title after taking Game 1 over the Thunder in the West Finals.

Now, San Antonio (+300) is behind New York (+260) and substantially behind the Thunder (-115) in the odds to win the title ahead of Game 5.

San Antonio is No. 3 in offensive rating, No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 2 in net rating this postseason, and it has a health advantage over the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

Both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have played through injuries over the last two games while the Thunder were down Ajay Mitchell (calf) and Jalen Williams (hamstring) in Game 4. Both players may be facing an uphill battle to return in this series since they're dealing with soft tissue injuries.

San Antonio has already won a game in Oklahoma City, and it won four or the five regular-season meetings between these teams. So, at +300 to win the title, San Antonio presents some value, especially if bettors believe that the Spurs win Game 5.

Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 5.5-point favorites in Game 5, which is actually down from the price in Games 1 and 2 when OKC was favored by 6.5.

The Knicks moving ahead of the Spurs in the odds to win the Finals is extremely interesting to note, as it's pretty clear the betting market is giving the edge to OKC when it comes to making the Finals.

But, with the injuries and OKC's offensive struggles in Game 4, should that be the case?

Spurs in 6 (+400) or Spurs in 7 (+450) are two interesting bets to consider if you believe Wembanyama and company and complete the upset in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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