Before CJ Rosser came home, DeMarcus Henry was able to kick things off for Michael Malone's impressive recruiting class.

The Charlotte native also decided to return to his home state and was the first five-star recruit landed by Malone, all in his first high school recruiting cycle.

He gives UNC a major cornerstone-type player who will be excellent alongside Rosser, giving the Tar Heels one of the most intriguing and dynamic freshman duos in the country next season. Here is what fans should love about Henry and what he brings to the table for the Heels.

NEWS: 5⭐️ DeMarcus Henry has committed to North Carolina, he announced.



The 6-foot-7 small forward and Charlotte native is the No. 2 overall player in the 2027 class. He picked UNC over Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisville.https://t.co/ElidZwTDxn pic.twitter.com/Zho4VdPdur — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 30, 2026

Elite Physical Tools

Henry has just about everything you'd want in a modern wing. His 6'7" frame, combined with elite athleticism and length, gives him terrific measurables that will allow him to impact the court in multiple areas. He profiles as a bigger guard, yet moves incredibly well. He plays quick and silky smooth, covering the court with ease, allowing him to be an active defender who moves his feet exceptionally well.

Two-Way Impact

Where Henry will be ultra-effective for next season's North Carolina team is on defense. Using his size, length, and mobility on the floor, Henry has the skill set to be one of college basketball's best perimeter defenders next season. His height also allows him to be an effective rebounder, a trait Malone would no doubt love to have. At the Nike EYBL circuit, Henry grabbed 9.2 rebounds per game.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because his defensive upside is extreme doesn't mean he isn't a valuable scorer as well. At the EYBL, Henry scored 19.3 points per game, while shooting 53% from the field. He also managed to average 24 points per game at Compass Prep in Arizona during his junior season.

True Versatility

Henry's combination of quickness and size allows him to float effortlessly around the court, without being locked into one position. He's truly a player who can play one-through-four thanks to his talent and hustle mindset he seems to possess. Sharing the court with a player like Rosser, the versatility between the two will give Malone a ton of lineup flexibility to work with.

Overall, Henry is a player who Carolina fans will come to love next season, if they don't already. Rosser and Henry give Carolina two homegrown stars to root for, in what will be one of the most exciting duos in college basketball next season. Fans may only get a single season to root for Henry in Chapel Hill, so they better cherish it while it lasts.