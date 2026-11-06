Why Cameron Fens Eligibility Limbo Becoming More Frustrating for UNC Fans

In North Carolina’s season opener against Western Carolina, rebounding was clearly still a major issue for the team. The Tar Heels showed weakness on the glass in exhibition games against Indiana and Charlotte, and that weakness seems to have bled into the regular season, as UNC was out-rebounded 41-32 in their home opener despite its height advantage.

While active players in the frontcourt, such as 7’1” Sayon Keita and 6’10” Jarin Stevenson, must be more productive in that regard, the Tar Heels' potential fix may be sitting on the sidelines. Seven-foot South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens' eligibility still swirls with uncertainty, and as a potential answer just out of reach, it makes it an even more frustrating situation for many Carolina fans.

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt (41) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Carolina has only played one game, it's clear that Fens' presence could make all the difference for the Heels.

A Much-Needed Rebounding Presence

After losing the rebounding battle in two of three exhibition games and now against Western Carolina, it's very clear this is going to be a struggle all season long for the Tar Heels. Last season at South Dakota, Fens averaged 8.7 rebounds, providing the type of production that Carolina could desperately use right now.

Not only would Fens be a helpful upgrade on the glass, but he would bring a physicality to the frontcourt that seems to be lacking in the limited action we've seen. Fens could compete physically on the floor, bring second-chance opportunities , and provide a different presence inside the paint for Carolina.

More Frontcourt Depth and Flexibility

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) is seen during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bonuses of having a player like Fens on the roster is the different types of lineups Malone could experiment with in the frontcourt. A player like Sayon Keita could benefit greatly from playing alongside Fens, as it would allow him to settle more into his role and take the pressure off him to become a physical body.

The depth Carolina would have in the frontcourt would help greatly against some of the ACC's best and would become especially valuable against teams with bigger, more physical frontcourts. We've also seen Keita get into foul trouble already, and having more depth in the frontcourt in the form of Fens would be beneficial in that regard.

A Stronger Interior Defensive Presence

Beyond rebounding, Fens would also add another defensive presence around the rim and inside the paint, an area where teams could likely have success against the Tar Heels if they're willing to be physical and attack inside. His added size would make it even more difficult for opponents to score in and around the rim and would overall be a major asset on the defensive end of the court.

Ultimately, Fens’ eligibility could be the key to unlocking this team's potential, and as more fifth-years around the country become eligible, the situation in Chapel Hill grows increasingly frustrating for Tar Heels fans.