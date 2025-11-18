Three Players to Watch in UNC vs. Navy Matchup
North Carolina will take on Navy at home on Tuesday, Nov 18, at 7:00 p.m. The Tar Heels will have one final home game before leaving the state to take on St. Bonaventure and Michigan State during the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. After those two outings, UNC and head coach Hubert Davis will play Kentucky during the ACC/SEC challenge.
However, with Navy coming to Chapel Hill, sitting at a record of 2-2 through its first four games, here are three players North Carolina needs to keep an eye on.
Jinwoo Kim
Jinwoo Kim, a junior guard from Overland Park, Kansas, stands at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, and averages 15 points per game plus three rebounds and an assist. Kim has shot 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. From the free-throw line, he has made 78 percent so far. Kim's season-high is 25 points, where he exploded offensively against Penn State.
Donovan Draper
Donovan Draper, a senior from West Palm Beach, Florida, averages 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. He shoots 52 percent from the field, but has knocked down only 18 percent from beyond the arc. Although his season-high through four games is 22 points, which came against Penn State.
Draper played all 40 minutes and shot 66 percent from the field.
Aidan Kehoe
Last, but not least, Aidan Kehoe, the Montvale, New Jersey, native, scores 12 points a game thus far, along with bringing down six rebounds and an assist, too. He has a high shooting percentage of 72 percent, as the 6-foot-11 and 246-pound big man lives in the paint. During the 2024-2025 season, he finished with an average of nine points per game.
In Navy's last outing, Kehoe scored 20 points and added on nine rebounds plus one assist.
North Carolina will need to guard these three players closely, as head coach Jon Perry will run his offense through them and will certainly be a point of emphasis for head coach Hubert Davis and the rest of the staff. UNC can not afford to lose this game, as it could have major implications later on in the year, come Selection Sunday.
Things will not be so easy with the absence of senior guard Seth Trimble, but it will allow another opportunity for players like Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell and Derek Dixon to step into their larger roles. And as a result, it should provide more depth by the time Trimble returns to the starting lineup.
