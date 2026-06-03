Everything USC Trojans Fans Need to Know About North Carolina Tar Heels Baseball

The USC Trojans baseball team is two games away from making it to the College World Series for the first time since 2001. However, the Trojans will first be tasked with taking down the No. 5 overall seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels and Trojans will face off in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, June 5, at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The winner punches their ticket straight to Omaha for the College World Series, while the loser’s season comes to a close.

USC’s Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC arrives battle-tested after surviving one of the most grueling regional runs in the country, where the Trojans dropped their opener before storming back with four straight elimination wins, including a statement 7–1 upset over No. 12 national seed Texas A&M.

North Carolina, on the other hand, rolled through its regional undefeated, defeating East Carolina twice on its way to a 3–0 weekend and earning the luxury of rest and home-field advantage.

Now, with momentum and rest colliding, here are three things USC fans need to know about North Carolina before first pitch.

4 Things USC Fans Need to Know About No. 5 North Carolina

1. UNC Doesn’t Beat Themselves

If there is one defining trait of this North Carolina team, it’s discipline. The Tar Heels are built on efficiency, execution, and limiting mistakes on both sides of the ball.



The Tar Heels rank among the best in the nation in discipline at the plate. UNC has drawn over 330 walks on the season while posting a team on-base percentage around .416. That patience translates into constant pressure on opposing pitchers, as UNC routinely works deep counts and forces starters into high-stress innings early.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) misplays a grounder during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina has also committed just 36 errors on the year and posts a .982 fielding percentage, which ranks No. 9 in the nation. Up the middle, shortstop Jake Schaffner and second baseman Gavin Gallaher form an elite defensive tandem that shuts down rallies before they start.

The result is a team that simply does not give away outs, meaning USC will have to earn everything the hard way.

2. Balanced Offense

The Tar Heels slug over .480 as a team and have hit nearly 80 home runs this season, but their true strength is how they set the table. Outfielder Owen Hull leads the way with a .493 on-base percentage, consistently extending at-bats into long, pitch-grinding battles that wear down opposing arms. Shortstop Jake Schaffner mirrors that approach with a .478 OBP of his own.

Once runners are on, the middle of the order provides serious damage potential. Third baseman Cooper Nicholson is the biggest power threat, leading the team with 16 home runs and a .591 slugging percentage. Even though his average sits around .269, he is the type of player that can change games with one swing, especially in high-leverage scenarios where UNC has already put traffic on the bases.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Tyler Howe (12) gets a hit during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

This lineup’s key trait is compounding pressure. Walks turn into singles, singles turn into extra-base opportunities, and mistakes get punished immediately. For USC, limiting free passes will be just as important as limiting home runs.

3. Elite Pitching and a Built-In Home Field Advantage

North Carolina’s pitching staff is one of the most complete in the country, with a team ERA ranked No. 4 in the nation at 3.48. More importantly, head coach Scott Forbes has multiple high-level starters he trusts in a best-of-three format, which gives the Tar Heels flexibility USC must account for.

Right-hander Jason DeCaro has been the anchor, posting a 2.54 ERA with a 10–2 record over 16 starts. In 78.0 innings, he has struck out 76 batters while allowing just 0.8 home runs per nine innings.

Jun 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches the ball during the first inning of the Super Regionals game against Arizona in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Left-hander Ryan Lynch gives the Tar Heels a different look in the rotation and has been used in matchup situations throughout the season to navigate opposing lineups and stretch into deeper games across series play.

The bullpen has also been a major factor in North Carolina’s season-long success. Freshman Caden Glauber enters with a perfect 10–0 record and has limited opposing hitters to a .180 batting average, while sophomore Walker McDuffie has helped stabilize the middle-to-late innings, particularly in the 7th and 8th, where North Carolina has consistently been able to protect leads.

The overall production is reinforced by season-long results. North Carolina has posted a 29–6–1 record at Boshamer Stadium. That home performance helps explain why UNC has been able to control games for long stretches and maintain consistency across different opponents.

4. The Bigger Picture

The last time these programs met was back in March 2012 for a weekend series in Chapel Hill.

While North Carolina won the series, USC proved its grit in the final meeting, bouncing back for a 5–2 Sunday victory to spoil the Tar Heels’ sweeping momentum.

Although in recent matchups UNC holds a 3–1 advantage, historically, USC has even gotten the better of UNC when it matters most. The Trojans managed to take down the Tar Heels in the College World Series in 1966 and 1978.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, this version of the Tar Heels is different. North Carolina enters this week’s matchup balanced, disciplined, and built to control every phase of the game.

If the Trojans want to survive and advance, it will be crucial to avoid free bases, survive the top of UNC’s order, and find a way to steal moments on the road. If not, North Carolina’s machine-like consistency could be the final stop on USC’s Omaha push.

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