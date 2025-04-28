Auburn Star Chad Baker-Mazara Transfers To USC Trojans: Transfer Class Rankings Surge
The USC Trojans landed a big star in the transfer portal from the Auburn Tigers. 6-foot-7 guard Chad Baker-Mazara announced he will transfer to USC in a huge momentum swinging addition for the Trojans and coach Eric Musselman. Baker-Mazara helped lead Auburn to the Final Four of the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
"Dreams turned into reality!! Let’s go to work!!" Baker-Mazara posted on his social media in his commitment announcement to USC.
Baker-Mazara was one of Auburn's most exciting players during March Madness, scoring 18 points in the Final Four loss vs. the Florida Gators. Last season he averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
As Auburn’s second-leading scorer, he excels from beyond the arc, shooting a career 39.8 percent from three.
The guard announced he will be entering the transfer portal on April 17. This will be the final year of eligibility for the senior from the Dominican Republic.
The addition of Baker-Mazara boosts USC's transfer portal class ranking to No. 5 in the country. Ahead of USC is No. 1 St. Johns, No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Kentucky.
The Trojans roster is going to look massively different this season from last.
Musselman was also able to land one of the top uncommitted prospects in the transfer portal in Maryland guard Rodney Rice but USC lost three notable players.
MORE: Alijah Arenas' Family Provides Update On Car Accident, Induced Coma
MORE: Caleb Williams Issues Warning to Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears' First Round NFL Draft Pick
MORE: Chicago Bears NFL Draft Steal Luther Burden III Is 'Big Fan' Of Caleb Williams
USC guard Desmond Claude and forwards Rashaun Agee and Saint Thomas all entered their names into the transfer portal. It's a big loss for the Trojans as Claude was the team's leading scorer from this past season and Thomas was the team's leading rebounder.
Now with the transfer portal officially closed, the Trojans have only one player on the roster that has not decided to enter the portal, forward Terrance Williams. The transfer from Michigan played sparingly last season after dealing with injuries for the better part of the year, but has made the choice to return to Los Angeles for another season.
Baker-Mazara is the eighth player USC has landed out of the transfer portal and he’s the highest-ranked player in the class.
In year two as head coach of USC, Musselman will basically be working with a completely new roster.
Six out of USC's eight transfer portal pickups have been ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports with forward Jaden Brownell, a Samford transfer, and guard Amarion Dickerson, a Robert Morris transfer, being the two left out.
USC did not make the NCAA Tournament last season but hopes the elite additions will change that for next season. The Trojans ended the season with a 17-18 record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. USC made it to the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the second round, when the Trojans lost against the Purdue Boilermakers. The transfer portal agressiveness is a step in the right direction for USC.