Auburn Star Chad Baker-Mazara Transfers To USC Trojans: Transfer Class Rankings Surge

The USC Trojans landed a big star in the transfer portal from the Auburn Tigers. Guard Chad Baker-Mazara announced he will transfer to USC in a huge momentum swinging addition for the Trojans and coach Eric Musselman. Baker-Mazara helped lead Auburn to the Final Four of the 2024-25 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Bri Amaranthus

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) reacts after making a basket against the Florida Gators in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) reacts after making a basket against the Florida Gators in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
"Dreams turned into reality!! Let’s go to work!!" Baker-Mazara posted on his social media in his commitment announcement to USC.

Baker-Mazara was one of Auburn's most exciting players during March Madness, scoring 18 points in the Final Four loss vs. the Florida Gators. Last season he averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

As Auburn’s second-leading scorer, he excels from beyond the arc, shooting a career 39.8 percent from three.

The guard announced he will be entering the transfer portal on April 17. This will be the final year of eligibility for the senior from the Dominican Republic.

The addition of Baker-Mazara boosts USC's transfer portal class ranking to No. 5 in the country. Ahead of USC is No. 1 St. Johns, No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Kentucky.

Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) cuts down the net after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tourname
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) cuts down the net after winning the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Trojans roster is going to look massively different this season from last.

Musselman was also able to land one of the top uncommitted prospects in the transfer portal in Maryland guard Rodney Rice but USC lost three notable players.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

USC guard Desmond Claude and forwards Rashaun Agee and Saint Thomas all entered their names into the transfer portal. It's a big loss for the Trojans as Claude was the team's leading scorer from this past season and Thomas was the team's leading rebounder.

Now with the transfer portal officially closed, the Trojans have only one player on the roster that has not decided to enter the portal, forward Terrance Williams. The transfer from Michigan played sparingly last season after dealing with injuries for the better part of the year, but has made the choice to return to Los Angeles for another season.

Baker-Mazara is the eighth player USC has landed out of the transfer portal and he’s the highest-ranked player in the class.

In year two as head coach of USC, Musselman will basically be working with a completely new roster.

USC Trojans forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates scoring Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Six out of USC's eight transfer portal pickups have been ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports with forward Jaden Brownell, a Samford transfer, and guard Amarion Dickerson, a Robert Morris transfer, being the two left out.

USC did not make the NCAA Tournament last season but hopes the elite additions will change that for next season. The Trojans ended the season with a 17-18 record, going 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. USC made it to the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the second round, when the Trojans lost against the Purdue Boilermakers. The transfer portal agressiveness is a step in the right direction for USC.

