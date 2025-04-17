Bronny James Plays Anthony Edwards For Los Angeles Lakers Scout Team, NBA Playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers will kick off their NBA Playoffs run on April 19. The Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and will face the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in round one. To prepare for the game, the Lakers are using former USC Trojans guard Bronny James in a crucial role.
James is in his rookie season with the Lakers after being selected in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. While James will likely not see the court often throughout the playoff run, he is still doing his part to help the team.
James and guard Shake Milton have been assigned to the scout team. Lakers coach JJ Redick assigned the two to mimic Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards in practice. James' athleticism is meant to resemble Edwards’ explosiveness.
James earned his first NBA Start on April 13 for the Lakers’ season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers. With the team already clinching the No. 3 seed, the Lakers had the chance to rest players, and James earned his first career start for Los Angeles.
In his first start, James played 38 minutes, scoring four points. He also had three rebounds, six assists, and four steals. After the game, James spoke about his development throughout the season and what he has learned.
“Thought I got better. I thought I grew as a player and a person,” James said. “Just more work to be done. Feel like my progression has been slow, but getting every day.”
“I feel like I have taken some steps in the right direction and I’m, you know, looking forward to doing that in the years to come,” James said. “I feel like I’ve been doing better.”
James spent just one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the NBA Draft. He is a young athlete with room to grow and has used his rookie season to learn and develop.
In his first season in the league, James played in 27 games. He averaged 5.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game. He finished the year with a field goal percentage of 33.3 and averaged 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. While it hasn’t been the best season for the rookie, he has been developing.
James also participated in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, which gave him more minutes to develop on the court. In the G League, James played in 11 games, starting in each of them. He averaged 34.2 minutes, scoring 21.9 points per game. He averaged 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals.
While James may not see the court often throughout the playoffs, he discussed what he is looking forward to during the Lakers’ run.
“The preparation and thinking the games as much as you know, they do in the playoffs and the intensity of, you know, playoff games and stuff like that,” James said. “I just ready to be open-minded and ready to learn every game.”
By participating on the scout team as Edwards, James is playing his role to help the Lakers make a deep playoff run.
Game one between the Lakers and Timberwolves will be on Saturday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. PT. Games one and two will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.