Bronny James Sets G-League Career-High With South Bay Lakers
Less than a week after setting his NBA career-high with 17 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a block for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny James erupted for a career-best 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block performance for the South Bay Lakers in a 122-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors. The former USC Trojans guard is playing the best basketball of his young career.
South Bay and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is the youngest player in the G-League averaging 20 or more points per game, five or more rebounds per game, & five or more assists per game. James is averaging 22.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, 5.1 assists per game, two steals per game, three three-point shots per game, and 60.4 true shooting percentage. The improvement from the beginning of the season to now is drastic.
"Just all the coaches believing in me and continue to put that in my head that they believe in me and what I can do as a player," James said after his NBA career high last week. "I was given an opportunity tonight to go show them what I've been working on while I've been sitting on the bench, in the G League getting reps, stuff like that. Just constantly putting that in my head that they believe in me and that I can contribute."
James’s confidence level has visibly increased as he’s become more comfortable at both levels of professional basketball. There’s a debate to be made he’s one of the very best players in the G-League, and the progress he’s made while working in that realm has undoubtedly catapulted his overall feel for the game when he does go back up to the Laker's main roster. The development plan for Bronny James is working.
"I think his confidence is growing. I think the next step is just becoming an elite-conditioned athlete. Because when he does that, with his physical tools and his burst and his handle - and we think he's going to be an above-average to really good NBA shooter, he's going to have a chance to really make an impact," said Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick.
Anything Bronny does will illicit a massive response, but on a night like that, it’s hard to ignore the importance of that performance. His father, 21-time All-Star Lebron James, NBA Champion Tristan Thompson, and former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, amongst other stars chimed in to congratulate Bronny on his standout showing that echoed throughout the basketball landscape on a night where NBA teams played:
The ability to perform under the pressure that Bronny James is under is impressive, but the way Bronny handles the responsibility is the most admirable part of his progression so far. James is becoming more confident, even barking back at some of his detractors at times, but never appearing to be flustered or letting the grind weigh him down. At just 20 years old, he could be just scratching the surface of his potential.