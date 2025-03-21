Bronny James Explodes For Career-High Vs. Giannis, Milwaukee Bucks With Lakers Injuries
Former USC Trojan, now Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard, Bronny James exploded for 17 points on 7/10 shooting from the field, 2/4 from three, five assists, three rebounds, and a block in 30 minutes. For James, he established a new NBA career-high in points. Despite the 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, James and the young Lakers got valuable minutes, and performances like that can boost confidence despite the team outcome.
Bronny James has been among the best and most consistent players in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. In his appearances with South Bay, he has averaged a lofty 20.6 points on 43.1% shooting from the field, 36.1% from three-point land, five rebounds, five assists, and 1.8 steals in 33.5 minutes per game across nine games. The NBA breakout game has been long awaited, but the work has been put in and the results aren’t surprising to James or the Lakers staff.
“Gaining my confidence and gain my comfortability over reps, you know, and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given, so just being ready at all times is the biggest thing for me,” Lakers guard Bronny James said.
"Not surprised by tonight," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Bronny James. "I think his confidence is growing. I think the next step is just becoming an elite-conditioned athlete. Because when does that, with his physical tools and his burst and his handle - and we think he's going to be an above-average to really good NBA shooter, he's going to have a chance to really make an impact."
Bronny James has to improve in various facets to remain a viable option in the NBA, but he’s done just that during his rookie season, improve. Whether at the G League level or with the NBA competition, James has steadily gotten better and more comfortable. The development of the 55th pick this season could be considered to have surpassed any expectations from a basketball perspective.
Bronny played one season at USC before being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second-round with the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. James played in 25 games, averaging 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Trojans.
If the circus around his family name were removed, there isn’t much more to ask for from a 55th pick at this point. If this upward trajectory continues, as the Lakers staff has repeatedly stated they believe it will, Bronny can work his way into becoming a player with a legitimate role for an NBA franchise. Whether that’s ever being a starter or not, there are many ways to have a successful professional career. One thing is for sure, Bronny is appreciative of the support he’s received so far.
"Just all the coaches believing in me and continue to put that in my head that they believe in me and what I can do as a player," James said. "I was given an opportunity tonight to go show them what I've been working on while I've been sitting on the bench, in the G League getting reps, stuff like that. Just constantly putting that in my head that they believe in me and that I can contribute."
The work continues, but James is on the right path.