Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James' Aggressiveness Surprising NBA All-Star
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James has become a polarizing figure since being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
After playing one season at USC, many believed that Bronny was not an NBA caliber player and was only selected because his father, NBA great LeBron James, was on the Lakers. The other side of the argument believes that the pick was in the second round of the draft, so why not take one of the greatest player of all-time’s son for the potential upside.
Bronny has appeared in 17 Lakers games this season and has scored a total of 23 points while shooting 7/28 from the field including 3/13 from three-point land. Bronny has started to play more in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers, where he has been able to further develop his game. He is averaging 22.8 points, 4.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds for South Bay.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on what he has seen from Bronny.
Gilbert Arenas Impressed By Bronny’s Aggressiveness
Gilbert Arenas spoke on his podcast, Gil’s Arena, about what he has seen recently out of Bronny. Bronny has noticeably been taking more shots and becoming more of a scorer.
“I didn’t think that he’d be this aggressive early in his career,” Arenas said. “This type of play…I thought that would be three years from now.”
Throughout Bronny’s basketball career since high school, he has never been considered a high volume shooter or scorer. Rather a pass first guard that hasn’t looked for his shot with the ball in his hands.
“His senior year (in high school) he averaged 12-13 points. AAU, he never was dropping 30-40 points. College, he averaged 3-4,” Arenas said. “How he looked at the beginning of the year, soon as he got the ball, pass it…Dribbling to make passes. This is a whole different mindset.”
Bronny James At USC
Bronny James played his lone year of college basketball for the USC Trojans in the 2023-2024 season. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with the Trojans.
James suffered a cardiac arrest prior to the season causing him to miss a chunk of the year and delayed his USC debut, but thankfully was cleared and able to participate in his freshman season.
Alijah Arenas Commits To USC
Gilbert Arenas will be much closer to the USC Trojans basketball program moving forward. His son, Alijah Arenas, committed to USC in late January of 2025. Alijah is a 6-6, 195 pound shooting guard that is ranked as the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.
He is the top recruit landed by Trojans coach Eric Musselman since taking over this past offseason.