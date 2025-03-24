All Trojans

JuJu Watkins Injury Update: USC Trojans vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins injury update before the NCAA Tournament second round game vs. Mississippi State at Galen Center. Watkins rolled her ankle in USC's win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday. USC is looking to win it's first NCAA Tournament since 1984.

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) lets out a yell after scoring in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) lets out a yell after scoring in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
What is the injury update on USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins before the NCAA Tournament second round game vs. Mississippi State at Galen Center?

South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) attempts a free throw against Michigan Wolverines during the second half of
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) attempts a free throw against Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

"I'm happy to report that Juju did everything in practice yesterday in a 90-minute practice, and she did everything today in shoot-around," Report Holly Rowe said on ESPN. "She looks great. She's ready to rock against Mississippi State."

This is a huge sigh of relief for USC fans ahead of the March Madness battle.

No. 1- seed USC cruised past No. 16 UNC Greensboro 71-25 on Saturday, with much thanks to Watkins who led the team with 22 points. A scary moment offered in the second half when Watkins exited the game and went into the locker room after rolling her ankle. She returned to the game and spoke about her ankle, and an apparent wrist injury, in the post game press conference.

"I don't know. I think, you know, it's the end of the season, body's a little banged up, but onto to the next. Nobody really cares, so onto the next," said Watkins. "Oh yeah, I’m all good. Don’t worry."

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins
Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

A healthy Watkins is great news for the Trojans, who are looking for their first NCAA Tournament title since 1984.

USC was eliminated in the Elite 8 last year by the UConn Huskies, a team that they would face next in the Elite 8. Can USC get past UConn this season?

"USC is more than just Juju," Rowe continued. "They have some really good players, Kiki Iriafen obviously averaging 18 points a game. She can board with the best of them. But they have also got Rayah Marshall. She is a senior that is doing everything for them defensively, and I think this is a team that is deeper than just JuJu, but they also have the transcendent player in the NCAA tournament, so I think they're in a good position."

First up, USC will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on March 24 at 7 p.m. PT at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 against the Kansas State Wildcats and then a looming, potential rematch with UConn.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Denim DeShields (0) drives to the basket past California Golden Bears guard Lulu Twidale (10
Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Denim DeShields (0) drives to the basket past California Golden Bears guard Lulu Twidale (10) during the first quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

On December 21, then-No.7 USC upset then-No. 4 UConn, 72-70, in Hartford at the XL Center. It was USC’s first win over UConn in program history and Watkins led the team with 25 points.

What does Watkins think about a potential rematch with UConn and star Paige Bueckers?

"That's really cool," Watkins said. "We love competition. We got to match earlier in the season, so it'll be an even better matchup this time. We're better. They're better. So, yeah, it'll just be a great game."

USC would be smart to not overlook Mississippi State though. The Bulldogs are fresh off a win against the No. 8 California Golden Bears, 59-46, in which they flexed their defensive muscles. USC and Mississippi State tip off on March 24 at 7 p.m. PT

