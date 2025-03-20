Lebron James, Bronny Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The Lakers are coming off a crucial win against the Denver Nuggets, but still have multiple players dealing with injuries. The Lakers are heading into their second game in a row.
The Los Angeles Lakers are still dealing with injuries, but are down to just four players on the injury report. Lakers star forward LeBron James is still out as is forward Maxi Kleber. Forward Rui Hachimura and center Trey Jemison are day-to-day and could make an appearance against the Bucks.
Lakers guard Luka Doncic entered the game against the Nuggets as probable and is officially off the injury report heading into the game against the Bucks. This is good news for the Lakers, as Doncic scored 31 points and had eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James has now played in back-to-back games for the Lakers. Against the Nuggets, James played four minutes but did not score any points. James did not record any stats against the Nuggets, one of his worst games statistically.
With the number of injuries on the Lakers roster, James has been earning more minutes in the NBA. James has not played in the G League since December. In his rookie year in the NBA, James is averaging 4.7 minutes, earning 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.1 blocks.
MORE: Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Believes In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans, Miami, Ohio State In Lead For 4-Star Recruit Favour Akih
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Said About 'Stellar' USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley
The most minutes that James has played this season came against the Denver Nuggets on March 14, when he played for 16 minutes. After playing back-to-back games for Los Angeles and only four players on the injury report, it will be something to watch for if Lakers coach JJ Reddick makes a game-time decision to bench James.
James understands that he will not play every game with the Lakers, as he spent much of his time this season also in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. No matter where he plays, James gives it his all.
"I'm always trying to stay ready as much as I can whether I'm playing in the G or up here with the big guys," James said while speaking to the media poss-game against the Denver Nuggets. "I'm always ready to, you know, go at it and give my full effort."
James was kept out due to the coach's decision on March 16 against the Phoenix Suns.
The Milwaukee Bucks also have just four players on their injury report, but only one player is listed as out. Guards Gary Trent Jr. and Damian Lillard, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are all listed as probable against Los Angeles. Center Jericho Sims is out with a thumb injury. Despite four players on the injury report, the Bucks are looking healthy heading into the matchup.
The Lakers are heading into the game with a 43-25 record while the Bucks are 38-30. The last time the two faced was on March 13, with the Bucks getting the win 126-106.
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.