Lebron James and Stephen A. Smith To ‘Never Talk Again’ After Bronny Argument?
Stephen A. Smith and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have been publicly feuding over Lebron’s son, Bronny James. Smith has harshly criticized Bronny's rookie season. The criticism eventually caused a confrontation between the two.
A lot of the criticism came from Smith’s belief that Bronny James is only in the league because of his father. This caused a clash as LeBron did not want Smith to talk about his family. On a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith brought up the topic again.
“I was never sh-ting on Bronny James. I would never do that to the James family,” Smith said. “I was talking about one person, and one person only. We may never speak in life again. I’m fine with it.”
The height of the feud happened when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the New York Knicks. There was a viral confrontation between Smith and James on the sideline. Smith later confirmed on “First Take” that it was about Bronny. Smith has continued to discuss the feud, appearing on the "Gil's Arena" podcast to elaborate more on the subject.
“He said, ‘You, you gotta stop talking s— about my son. You gotta stop f—ing with my son. That’s my son. That’s my son,” Smith said on the podcast.
The dispute continued to heat up when there was leaked audio of James discussing what Smith said on his show.
“That’s the only thing I’m tripping. I don’t give a [expletive]. Once he talks about ‘I’m pleading you as a father,’ I can’t,” James told Richard Jefferson.
Smith went on to speak about the dynamic between him and James on his show. Smith discussed that while he respects James as a basketball player, the two do not have a relationship.
“Me and LeBron don’t have a relationship,” Smith said. “LeBron don’t mess with me, and I don’t mess with him. I respect the hell out of him. He’s the No. 2 on the list all-time, and I didn’t always feel this way about him.”
Smith finished the conversation by saying one more thing about Bronny James on his show. Smith also apologized to the James family.
“Bronny James, I’m gonna do my job, same energy. You mess up, I’m gonna mention it. You succeed, I’m gonna be there celebrating it. That’s what happens in the pros,” Smith said.
“You got nothing to worry about with me. All the best to you. I wish you nothing but the best. You’re a great kid who I believe is gonna be in the NBA someday sooner than later on a regular, consistent basis. To the James family, my apologies for all of this happening.”
Bronny James has averaged 4.7 minutes, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 1.6 points with the Lakers this season. The former USC Trojans guard did earn playing time against the Denver Nuggets in the Lakers’ 120-108 win but did not record any stats.
Despite being a second-round draft pick and still a rookie, James has been heavily judged on how he is playing. A large part of the scrutiny has to do with who his father is and the expectations that come with it.
Bronny and LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play in a game together. When Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA draft, the belief was the Lakers would take him because of LeBron, and that did happen.
James is not given much playing time with the Lakers, but his minutes are increasing, especially with injuries to the team.