LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Bronny James On Los Angeles Lakers' Injury Report vs. Thunder
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into their second matchup in three days against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers are making a run for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with four games to go.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a dominant 126-99 win against the Thunder on April 6, but are dealing with several injuries. The two players ruled out of the game are forward Rui Hachimura and forward Maxi Kleber. The Lakers have six players listed as questionable, including a couple of starters.
Lakers guards Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Bronny James, forwards Dorian Finney-Smith, and LeBron James are all questionable heading into the matchup. Doncic and LeBron James are both dealing with a groin injury. The former USC Trojans guard Bronny James is listed as having an illness.
Bronny James has been dealing with an illness, missing the game against the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans. James returned to the court on April 6 against the Thunder despite being questionable ahead of the matchup.
James only played two minutes against the Thunder. In those two minutes, he scored three points, making one three-point attempt, and had one rebound. It was not much playing time, but James has a chance at playing again against the Thunder.
The Lakers face the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, which means Los Angeles will go back-to-back days with games. In the final stretch of the season, the Lakers will make some tough decisions to ensure they are as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs.
After the matchup against the Thunder, Lakers coach JJ Redick was asked if there was a plan for resting players with back-to-back games. Redick did not have an answer, saying nothing was set in stone and the team is taking it one day at a time.
With multiple starters on the injury report, if James is good to go, the former Trojan could earn more minutes. When the Lakers dealt with injuries throughout the second half of the season, James saw his most playing time.
As a rookie, James has played in 24 games, averaging 5.7 minutes and 2.3 points per game. He has also averaged 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. James’s best game of the season came against the Milwaukee Bucks, when the Lakers were without most of their starters.
While James is on the injury report, he did also return in the last game, and he could see an increase in minutes if he sees the floor again. With back-to-back games, the rookie has the opportunity to step up as the Lakers look to secure the No. 3 seed.
The Lakers are 48-30 this season, just one win ahead of the 47-32 Denver Nuggets. With four games remaining of the regular season, every game is crucial for the Lakers.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without forward Ousmane Dieng, and guards Alex Ducas, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic as they are ruled out. Forward Jaylin Williams is the lone questionable player. Guard and the Thunders’ leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is good to go.
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 8 at 5 p.m. PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.