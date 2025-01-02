USC Recruiting: Lebron's Son Bryce James Commits To Arizona Over USC, Ohio State
The USC Trojans made waves on the recruiting end when they flipped four-star prospect Elzie Harrington from Harvard to USC.
However, the Trojans missed out on a three-star prospect with family ties to USC. Three-star shooting guard Bryce James, son of LeBron James, announced his commitment to Arizona over USC, Duquense, and Ohio State.
The Trojans never officially offered James, but showed interest in the 2025 three-star prospect. He is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon and has helped led the Trailblazers to a 11-3 record and the No. 25 rank in the state of California according to MaxPreps. James held official offers from Duquense, Ohio State, and Arizona.
James' older brother, Bronny James, spent his one and only season in college at USC during the 2023-24 season.
James visited Arizona on Nov. 22 and was in attendance for their 69-55 loss to Duke. Despite the loss, James and his family saw enough to eventually pull the trigger and commit to the Wildcats a few months later.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote that James is still a work in progress in terms of his development, but has the tools to shine at the next level.
"He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups. His left hand is advanced for his age and he also has a good early understanding of the game," Finkelstein wrote.
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
Despite missing out on the younger James brother, USC's recruiting class sits 20 spots ahead of Arizona. According to 247Sports, USC has the No. 30 recruiting class in the country and the Wildcats sit at the No. 50 spot.
The Trojans currently two guards in their 2025 recruiting class. Harrington, the No. 56 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and Jerry Easter, a combo guard and the No. 30 player in the class.
USC will be replacing a majority of their roster with only Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates,Isaiah Elohim,Jalen Shelley, and Kevin Patton being the only scholarship players set to return next season, barring any transfers, the two incoming freshman will be in a good spot to see minutes for the 2025-26 season.
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs