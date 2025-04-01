LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. UConn Huskies: NCAA Tournament, Elite 8 Rematch
The No. 1 USC Trojans women’s basketball defeated the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Women of Troy will face the No. 2 UConn Huskies for an Elite 8 rematch.
The matchup will take place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, at 6 p.m. PT on March 31. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The Trojans pulled off a tough win against the Wildcats without star JuJu Watkins, while the UConn Huskies have full momentum with star guard Paige Bueckers.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 15.5-point underdogs against the UConn Huskies on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is +790, and the total points are 137.5.
The USC Trojans pulled off a tight win against the Kansas State Wildcats, 67-61. USC trailed at halftime, but pulled through for the win. The Women of Troy played their first full game with Watkins, and the players who stepped up the most were the freshmen.
Against the Wildcats, guard Kennedy Smith led the Trojans with 19 points, followed by guard Avery Howell, who scored 18 points. Howell finished the game with eight rebounds and four steals. USC center Rayah Marshall led the team with nine rebounds and three assists.
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb gave immense credit to the team’s freshmen after the game.
“What can I say about our freshman class? I just, they’re winners above everything else,” Gottlieb said. “They’re just tough, they’re incredibly tough and they are winners and that’s what I told them before the game and they earned every bit of it and I’m just proud to be playing in the Elite 8.”
USC forward Kiki Iriafen struggled with shooting, but she was always where she had to be on defense. Iriafen finished the game with seven points, going 3-13 on field goals and 0-1 on three-point attempts. She also had eight assists, the second most on the team against the Wildcats.
Iriafen will have to have a better game shooting if the Women of Troy are to compete with the UConn Huskies.
Gottlieb acknowledged how the team came together when speaking to the media after the game.
“I’m really proud of our team’s fight and togetherness, and finding a way to win. It was not supposed to be easy, and it wasn’t easy,” Gottlieb said.
UConn is looking like one of the most dominant teams in the tournament despite being the No. 2 seed.
UConn is coming off a dominant 82-59 win against the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16. The Huskies are led by Bueckers, who scored 40 points for UConn against Oklahoma. It is the most a player has scored in the NCAA Tournament in program history. Forward Sarah Strong led the team with 11 rebounds and five assists.
Bueckers is averaging 19.8 points per game and 4.7 assists. Strong leads the team, averaging 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks. Stopping Bueckers and Strong will be crucial for the Trojans.
USC and UConn last faced off on Dec. 21. The Trojans won the game 72-70, but Watkins scored 25 points. Without Watkins and with UConn’s momentum, it will be a tough task for the Trojans in Monday’s Elite 8 matchup.
The winner of the Elite 8 matchup will face the UCLA Bruins on April 4 in the Final Four.
