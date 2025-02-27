Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron and Bronny James Address Allegations in Car Crash Lawsuit
Attorneys representing the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron and Bronny James said in a court filing that they deny “each and every allegation” made in a lawsuit that alleges their involvement in a 2022 car crash in Littlerock, California.
The alleged incident took place in the Antelope Valley when Bronny was a senior at Sierra Canyon High School.
The lawsuit was filed by April Alamanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen in Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 23, 2024 - the day after LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together.
According to the complaint, the father and son “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did, become involved in an accident or collision”
McGillen and Lopez claim they were in a car on Pearlblossom Highway at or near the intersection of 87th Street on Nov. 13, 2022, when the alleged incident occurred. The two said they suffered undisclosed injuries that has required ongoing treatment, and their vehicle was damaged and depreciated. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.
The Antelope Valley office of the California Highway Patrol was unable to find a report that was filed on that date regarding an accident at that location in Littlerock, a small desert town in Southern California that sits southeast of Palmdale in the greater Los Angeles region.
Attorney’s representing the James family released the following statement regarding the lawsuit.
“These answering defendants deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all,” the filing states.
“The filing lists 14 defenses to the complaint, including the assertions that if any injuries or damages did occur, they were caused “by persons other than these answering defendants” and “by plaintiffs in failing to conduct themselves in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person.”
James is currently in his 22nd NBA season. The Lakers superstar forward is still playing at an incredible level at the age of 40, averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Lakers hold a record of 35-21 and sit as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Bronny spent one season with the USC Trojans before the Lakers selected him with the No. 55 pick in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft last summer. Bronny has spent time playing with the Lakers and their G-league associate, the South Bay Lakers.
He has appeared in 17 games with the NBA team, scarfing 1.4 points and 4.2 minutes per game. The 20-year-old rookie has been able to hone his skills at the G-league level, averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.