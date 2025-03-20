NCAA Women's Tournament Stars To Watch: JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Lauren Betts, Hannah Hidalgo
The first round of 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament will get underway on Friday. This year’s tournament is loaded with star power, ands it starts with USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins.
Who are the players to keep an eye on in this year’s tournament?
JuJu Watkins, USC Trojans
JuJu Watkins is one of the big favorites to bring home national player of the year and for good reason. She led the Trojans to a Big Ten regular season title and a second straight one seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Watkins has had an incredible start to her college career. This season as a sophomore, she is averaging 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Watkins is averaging 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
USC will get their tournament underway on Saturday afternoon against No. 16 seeded UNC Greensboro.
Paige Bueckers, UConn Huskies
Paige Bueckers has been a star since joining UConn in 2020, but has not yet won the ultimate prize of a national championship. Bueckers is the clear cut No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, but she has unfinished business with UConn.
This season she is averaging 19.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. UConn is a No. 2 seed and will play No. 15 seed Arkansas State on Saturday.
Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins
UCLA center Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins have been going back and forth the past few weeks being the front runner for Player of the Year. Watkins got the best of Betts in the regular season, but Betts and the Bruins got revenge in the Big Ten tournament championship game and took home the title. This was enough for them to also take the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Betts is averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and a Big Ten leading 2.9 blocks per game. UCLA’s first round matchup is on Friday night vs. Southern.
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo has had an incredible sophomore season with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame finished the year with a 26-5 record and are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Hilalgo is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a ACC high 3.7 assists per game. The Fighting Irish play No. 14 seeded Stephen F. Austin on Friday.
Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State Seminoles
Ta’Niya Latson is one of the more electrifying players in women’s college basketball. She helped lead her Seminoles to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they will play No. 11 seed George Mason in the first round on Saturday.
Latson is the leading scorer in the country, putting up 24.9 points per game. She also adds 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.