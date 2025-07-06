All Trojans

San Antonio Spurs' Chibuzo Agbo Wows Fans With Highlight Play in Summer League

San Antonio Spurs guard Chibuzo Agbo wowed the crowd on Saturday with a nice pump fake into a drive, leaving his defender in the dust, and hitting a reverse layup. The former USC Trojans guard will be back on Sunday for more Summer League action.

Cory Pappas

Feb 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) dribbles down the court against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images / William Navarro-Imagn Images
SAN FRANCISCO- San Antonio Spurs guard Chibuzo Agbo saw his first professional action on Saturday when the Spurs took on the Miami Heat in NBA Summer League action at the California Classic in San Francisco. The former USC Trojans guard had one play in particular that stood out.

The Spurs fell to the Heat by a final score of 82-69. Agbo played a total of 14 minutes and had five points on 2/6 shooting from the field and 1/4 from three-point land. The leading scorers for the Spurs were David Jones-Garcia with 18 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. with 13 points. The Heat were led by Pelle Larson’s 18 points and Erik Stevenson’s 16 points. 

Agbo’s First Summer League Highlight 

Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans guard Chibuzo Agbo (7) reacts to a three point shot in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Agbo got “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd on a nice pump fake and finish at the rim in the third quarter on the Miami defense. Take a look at the highlight

Chibuzo Agbo Signs With Spurs Summer League Squad

The 6-7, 215 pound Chibuzo Agbo went undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft last month. Shorty after the final selection in the draft was made, Agbo signed a Summer League contract with the San Antonio Spurs. 

Agbo played five collegiate seasons with three different schools from 2020 through 2025. He played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Boise State Broncos for two seasons each before transferring for his final season in college with the USC Trojans.

With Eric Musselman and the Trojans in the 2024-2025 season, Agbo averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. 

Agbo, Spurs Back in Action in Day Two of California Classic 

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) holds up his jersey along with genera
Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) holds up his jersey along with general manager Brian Wright at Victory Capital Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs will look to get in the win column on Sunday when they face the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV. 

Golden State, the host of this seventh annual Summer League California Classic at Chase Center, got off on the right foot with an impressive 89-84 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Four Warriors player were in double figures; former USC Trojan Isaiah Mobley, Jackson Rowe, Jaden Shackelford, and Blake Hinson. 

The Warriors roster could also get a boost against the Spurs because their two 2025 draft picks Alex Toohey and Will Richard were not able to play due to a pending trade. It’s possible that is resolved by gametime and they will be able to play. 

For Agbo, he should expect to get about the same amount of run he got in Saturday’s game if not more. The Spurs played 16 different players against the Heat. With Agbo being on the lower end of minutes played, they may give him some extra minutes on Sunday. 

The Spurs will be without the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper in the California Classic. Harper is battling a groin injury and is targeting a return when the Spurs get to Las Vegas for Summer League next week per Tom Osborn.

